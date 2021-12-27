BG POLICE
Citations Nov. 1:
Disorderly conduct/fighting: Nicholas Chastang, Erie, Pennsylvania; Tais Roberts, BG
BG civil enforcement report an excess amount of trash bags next to a back door in the 300 block of North Enterprise.
Police responded to the 1000 block of North Grove to assist a suicidal female.
Possession of marijuana: Christopher Smith, Huron
Assured clear distance ahead: Josiah Brosius, BG
Speed: Shermond Dabney, BG
Expired registration: Sanaa Brown, Pemberville
Display of license plates: Quentin Jones, Toledo; Kiersten Border, BG
Citations Nov. 2:
Police responded to a natural death in the 300 block of Napoleon Road.
Criminal damaging: Shaun Hausman, BG
Police responded to a male making threats of homicide and suicide in the 400 block of North Main.
Speed: Madison Carrillo, Portage
Traffic control device: Luke Fackler, Defiance
Stopping for stopped school bus: Carmen Dworsky, BG
Failure to register/expired tags: Angelina Deanda-Wagner, Oregon
Citations Nov. 3:
Possession of marijuana: Calvin Shaw, Cincinnati
Matthew Purdy, 30, BG, was arrested in the 800 block of Hamilton Court for domestic violence and aggravated menacing. He was taken to jail.
Reasonable control: Dontae Henderson, Toledo
Two headlights displayed, operating a vehicle without a valid license: Odure Danquah, BG
Citations Nov. 4:
Possession of marijuana: Anthony Moten, Euclid
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of a property in the 400 block of South Church Street having some trash bags in the city right of way.
Police responded to the 1600 block of East Wooster for a male making suicidal comments toward his employee.
Stop sign on private residential road/driveway, operating a vehicle without a valid license: Alyn Pilkinton, Weston
Failure to register/expired tags: Zachary Ott, BG
Expired registration: Emily Miller, Wayne; Daniel Hines, Rudolph
Use of unauthorized plates: Brandon Kohler, BG
Driving under suspension, failure to register/expired tags: Javel Mighty, Toledo
Stopping for stopped school bus: Justin Dart, Whitehouse.
Citations Nov. 5:
Police responded to an unresponsive male in the 600 block of Cedar Lane. It was deemed a natural death.
Police responded to the 1500 block of Cardinal Road for an unruly juvenile; to the 100 block of West Wooster for a theft of $1,250 and to the same address four hours later for a criminal damaging report; and to the 1000 block of North Grove for an animal abuse complaint
Drug abuse/marijuana: Megan Marion, Toledo
Assured clear distance ahead, obstructed view: Lanaysha Banks, BG
Driving under suspension: Christopher Chupa, Weston
Display plates/validation sticker: Jared Schramm, BG
Speed, no seat belt: Lorenzo Mills, BG
Speed: Benjamin Pratt, Tallmadge
Hit/skip, failure to control: Jack Quesenberry, BG
Citations Nov. 6:
Cameron Anderson, 20, BG, was arrested in the 100 block of East Wooster for criminal trespass. He was taken to jail.
Remey Bulger, Fremont, was charged with disorderly conduct/fighting after being accused of trying to start fights in the 100 block of North Main Street. Citation paperwork was served, and he appeared in court later in November.
Open container: Thane Crabbs, BG
Police responded to the 100 block of South Main for a criminal damaging report; and to the 2100 block of East Wooster for an unconscious male in the hallway.
Kamryn McCrory, 20, South Euclid, was arrested in the 500 block of Leroy Avenue for assault and was taken to jail.
Underage possession of alcohol: Hayden Turk, BG
Right of way: Danielle Deutsch, Fairview Park; Christine Matthewson, Whitehouse
Expired registration: Andrew Semas, BG; Tiffany Crain, Perrysburg
Driving under suspension (two counts), expired registration: Jami Bolton, Weston
Failure to reinstate license: Sean Corell, BG
Citations Nov. 7:
Underage consumption: Brandon Brown, Bellevue; Alexander Wahl, Port Jefferson; Cayden McDaniel, BG
Underage possession of alcohol, furnishing false information to obtain alcohol: Nathanial Severt, BG
Underage possession of alcohol: Jenna Ulrich, BGSU
Trent Davis, 21, Wauseon, was arrested in the 200 block of North Main for underage/under the influence, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon, using weapons while intoxicated and possession of a firearm in liquor permit premises. He was taken to jail.
Tyelmera Flunder, 28, Weston, was arrested for failure to maintain control, driving under suspension, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.227) and possession of marijuana. Flunder was taken to jail.
Disorderly conduct while intoxicated: Lisa Bateson, BG
Police responded to the 1600 block of East Wooster for a physical altercation. Charges were filed for Jamie Brogan, 31, Lebanon, for domestic violence and criminal damaging and were sent to municipal court for a warrant to be issued.
Open container: Madison Hepfinger, BG; Tyrus Alvarez, BG
Failure to reinstate license: Katie Lambert, Jerry City
Failure to register/expired tags: Divyne East, Antwerp
Expired registration: Abdulraheem Al Nimer, BG
Citations Nov. 8:
Police responded to two reports of illegal dumping at the recycling center, one hour apart; to a theft report from a vehicle in the 900 block of South Main; and to a report of a package theft in the 1000 block of Third Street.
Theft/shoplifting: Keith Seeman, Swanton
Speed: Hunter Daw, BG
Expired registration: Sariah Lewis, Owosso, Michigan; Kevin Mullins, BG
Citations Nov. 9:
Alexander Huckins, 28, Port Angles, Washington, was arrested in the 1300 block of North Main for counterfeiting and forgery and was taken to jail.
Assured clear distance ahead: Thomas Shultz, Milton Center
Failure to register/expired tags: Roberta Reiter, Pemberville
Citations Nov. 10:
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.108), traffic control device: Amina Payne, BG
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Justin Matthews, Weston
BG civil enforcement observed a property in the 200 block of Manville Avenue with trash in the backyard.
Police took a report of an unruly juvenile at the middle school; damage to a coin changer machine in the 1700 block of Juniper Court; criminal damage to a fence in the 100 block of South College; and to a suspicious person with a firearm in the 1500 block of East Wooster;
Underage possession of alcohol, open container: Andrew Duckett, of Holland; Michael Dulbs, Temperance, Michigan; Emily Zawodny, BGSU
Underage possession of alcohol: Mikayla Ruiz, Maumee
Police stopped out with a vehicle in City Lot 2 and cited Kaden Ebert, Toledo, for underage possession of alcohol, open container and drug abuse/hashish; Morgan Searles, Toledo, for underage possession of alcohol and drug abuse/marijuana; Andrew Heldman, Toledo, for underage possession of alcohol and open container; and Sophia Caton, Toledo, for underage possession of alcohol.
Right of way: Keenan Ylen, BG
Failure to register/expired tags: Taylor Haffa Wilson, BG
Citations Nov. 11:
Police responded to the hospital for a report of an assault that occurred in the 200 block of Napoleon Road.
Open container: Gavin Schulze, Toledo
Police responded to the 300 block of East Court Street for an animal bite report; and to the hospital for a report of a sexual assault that occurred in the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue.
Shyanna Vestal, 40, last known address of Toledo, was arrested on a warrant through the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office after police responded to the 300 block of East Evers for a reported drug overdose.
Invalid license plate/identification mark: Natalie Wilging, BG
Speed, driving under suspension: Mark Gillingham, Weston
Expired registration: Rosa Velazquez, Risingsun
Failure to yield: Robert Valerius, BG
Citations Nov. 12:
Police took a report of criminal trespass in the 200 block of Lehman Avenue; a theft from a vehicle in the 200 block of South Prospect; and a criminal damaging report in the 200 block of Napoleon Road.
BG civil enforcement observed a property in the 600 block of South Main with a bunch of furniture and trash in the yard.
A resident in the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue was transported by BG EMS to the hospital for an undisclosed condition.
Speed: Terri Aufrance, BG; Kevin Oneill, BG; Lauren Grubb, BG
Assured clear distance ahead: Bradley Butler, BG; Samantha Rogers, Huron
Right of way: Cynthia Reiter, Deshler
Failure to register/expired tags: Freddie Davis, Perrysburg
Citations Nov. 13:
Disorderly conduct/public urination: Joseph Diglio II, Lima
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.088), driving under suspension, failure to register/expired tags: Emanuel Aranda, BG
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Savannah Cox, Rock Hill, South Carolina
Open container: Angel Martinez, Fremont
Open container, underage possession of alcohol, driver license misrepresentation: Hunter Gerschutz, New Bavaria
Disorderly conduct/public urination: Roubens Fink, Eben Junction, Michigan; Derek Yates, Empire, Michigan; Trevor Schornack, Northville, Michigan; Caron Sherar, Pleasant Hill, Michigan
Speed: Tylar Thomas, BG; Seth Newton, Fairborn
Expired registration: Peter Dewood, Toledo
Right of way: Jaclyn Marks, North Baltimore
Display of license plates, no valid license: Matheus Del Maschi, Cleveland
Driving under suspension: Connor Terrell
Operating a vehicle with previous owner’s plates: Aaron Roos, Perrysburg
Marked lanes: Aydarus Nur, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Citations Nov. 14:
Michael Schramm II, 21, Defiance, was arrested for OVI/refusal, lighted lights required, driving under suspension (two counts), and failure to reinstate license. He was taken to jail.
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Richard Lacy, of Republic
Underage possession of alcohol, furnishing false information to obtain alcohol: Kaitlyn Wills, Monclova
Underage possession of alcohol, display of fictitious ID: Kylee Collins, Columbus
Operating a motor vehicle after underage consumption (BAC 0.063), driver license misrepresentation, failure to use turn signals, speed, drug abuse/marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Logan Hoopes, Amherst
Charles Florence, 32, Toledo, was arrested for OVI/refusal, state OVI (prior refusal in the last 20 year) and driving under suspension and improper starting/backing.
Criminal damaging: Christian Wilson, BG
Theft/shoplifting: Sandra Rosales, Rudolph
Display of license plates, right of way: James Liep, McComb
Right of way: De Anna Beeker, Weston
Display of license plates: Sydney Himanek, BG
Citations Nov. 15:
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.137), open container, speed, driver license misrepresentation: Matthew Hossley, BG
Stopping for a stopped school bus: Brandan Gerbers, BG
No/expired operator’s license, failure to control: Edward Stockwell, BG
Failure to register/expired tags: Kelsey Batch, Rudolph
Citations Nov. 16:
Police responded to a criminal damage report in the 700 block of East Napoleon; and to a juvenile that punched a television in the 700 block of South Wintergarden.
Driving under suspension, expired registration, failure to reinstate license: Aaron Brocklebank, BG
Speed: Dale Armstrong, BG; Fawn Denbow, BG
Signal lights: Adarsh Sharma Dahal, Columbus
Citations Nov. 17:
Police responded to Chelsie Court for a woman having suicidal thoughts.
Sale of alcohol to an underage person: Peyton Dotson, BG
A warrant was issued for Travis Lowell, 28, Fostoria, for violating a protection order. He was served Nov. 22 and was taken to jail.
Possession of marijuana: Henry Flickinger, BG
Assured clear distance ahead: Libbie Gleason, Grand Rapids
Citations Nov. 18:
After being dispatched to the hospital for a disorderly patient, police arrested Kenneth Hurst, 48, Weston, for disorderly conduct with persistence. He was taken to jail.
Police responded to two reports of criminal damaging and one report of criminal damage to a vehicle, all in the 1800 block of Fairview Avenue. Police responded later that day to six reports of thefts from motor vehicles in the same area.
Police responded to Crim Elementary for a fight between juveniles that happened the day before on Clough Street.
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of a chair in a yard in the 300 block of Leroy Avenue.
Possession of marijuana: Emma Jones, BGSU; Alyssa Short, BGSU
Alexander Hendricks, 19, BGSU, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, underage possession of alcohol and resisting arrest. He also was cited for open container, possession of marijuana, physical control of a vehicle while under the influence (BAC 0.012) and prohibited acts. He was taken to jail.
Matthew Kresal, 34, of Union, was arrested for burglary after police responded to the 100 block of West Gypsy Lane Road for an intoxicated male stealing merchandise. He was taken to jail.
Expired registration: Chyanne Hatcher, Cygnet
Citations Nov. 19:
Police responded to the 100 block of East Evers for a male overdosing.
Police received a criminal damaging report from BG Parks and Rec at City Park.
Calvin Smith, 22, BG, was arrested for obstructing justice and obstructing official business.
Driving under suspension, expired registration: Carmen Schweitzer, Toledo
Speed, expired registration: Audrey Davidson, McClure
Failure to register/expired tags: Samuel Taylor, BG
Texting while driving: Julianna Wheatley, Hudson
Citations Nov. 20:
Public indecency: Kenton Diaz, BG
Theft/shoplifting, underage possession of alcohol: Madison Meadows, Toledo
Austin Cochrun, 19, BGSU, was arrested for criminal mischief and falsification and was taken to jail.
OVI/refusal, lighted lights required: Joshua Firsdon, of Wayne
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.133), time for lighted lights, open container in a motor vehicle, driver license misrepresentation: Joseph Pacella, Goshen
Police responded to the 200 block of North Main for a report of kids throwing items into the road; to the 200 block of North Main for a criminal damaging report; to the 1000 block of North Main for a stolen dealer plate; and to the 300 block of North Enterprise for a criminal damaging report.
During a traffic stop, Craig McKinsey, 22, Losantville, Indiana, was arrested for OVI, PAC (BAC 0.250), turn signals, improper handling of firearms while intoxication and improper handling of firearms/failure to notify peace officer. He was taken to jail. Passengers Lucas Chamberlain, Economy, Indiana, and Braden Shore, Modic, Indiana, were cited for underage possession of alcohol, and Kendall Stamm, Knightstown, Indiana, was cited for open container in a motor vehicle.
Police stopped out with a vehicle in City Lot 4 and cited Stephanie Burke, BG, for underage possession of alcohol, open container and drug abuse/hashish. Clifford Love III, Weston, was cited for open container.
Speed: Jayla Parker, BG
Expired registration: Brian Dorman, BG
Reasonable control: Andrew Schuman, Grand Rapids
Driving under suspension, expired registration: Sterling Gittens, Toledo
Failure to register/expired tags, no valid license plate/identification mark: Casey Riba, of Wayne
Failure to register/expired tags: Brendan McArthur, Toledo
Citations Nov. 21:
In the 300 block of North Main, Jeremiah Beringer, Oregon, and Tyler Zavala, Toledo, were cited for open container and underage possession of alcohol; and Cade Parker, Toledo, was cited for open container, possession of hashish and underage possession of alcohol.
Underage possession of alcohol, misrepresentation to obtain alcohol: Emily Yunker, of Lyons
Criminal trespass: Chloe Rogowski, BG
Underage consumption of alcohol: Ellie Southward, BGSU
Underage possession of alcohol: Bridler Graves, BGSU
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.121), peeling: Nylan Cannon, Toledo
Possession of marijuana, underage possession of alcohol: Cian McGill, East Lansing, Michigan
Failure to register/expired tags: Matthew Carter, BG; Ahmad Mehmood, BG
Expired registration: Ayanna Burrell, BG; Sonja Times, BG; Kathryn Sturgis, BG; Mark Avila Graterol, Perrysburg
Display of license plates: Josie Black, BG
Display plates/validation stickers: Cole Wilson, Powell
Citations Nov. 22:
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Andre Pugh Jr., Maple Heights
Police took a report of a stolen car from a business in the 1200 block of North Main Street; of threats made to hospital staff; and of criminal damaging in the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue.
Signal lights: Alfred Moore, BG
Failure to reinstate license: Shaun Babcock, BG
Speed: Connie Williams, Toledo
Citations Nov. 23:
Police took a report of thefts from two motor vehicles in the 800 block of Sixth Street; the 200 block of Manville Avenue; and two in the 700 block of North Enterprise.
Speed: Brenna Lawson, BG
Failure to register/expired tags: Adam Tice, BG; Larry Lindsey, BG
Expired registration: Timothy Johnson, Weston
Right of way: Shelly Warman, BG; Kimberly Byatt, Haskins
Reasonable control, hit/skip: Ewen Warman, BG
Citations Nov. 24:
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Gavin Siegel, BG; Chloe Nesler, BG
A resident in the 200 block of South Summit reported a package had been stolen off her back porch.
Speed: Mario Lassiter, BG; Cole Parasiliti, BG
Failure to register/expired tags: David Perry, Weston
Display of license plates: Akwasi Sarpong, Columbus
Driving under suspension: Charleigh Borner, BG; Elijah Jones, Toledo; Josef Drones, Jackson, Mississippi
Display plates/validation stickers: Mohammed Alfaraj, BG
Citations Nov. 25:
OVI/refusal, unauthorized plates, expired plates: Austin Rankin, BG
Kain Brossia, 21, Jerry City, was arrested in the 100 block of South Prospect for burglary and was taken to jail.
Speed: Christian Kuhlwein, BG
Expired registration: Jennifer Suder, Maumee
Failure to register/expired tags: Eric Hardy, Delta
Citations Nov. 26:
Samuel Young, 18, BG, was arrested in the 800 block of Barnstable Lane for violating a protection order. He was taken to jail.
Drug abuse/marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, underage possession of alcohol, possession of hashish, driver license misrepresentation: Braden Moriarty, Waterville
Failure to reinstate license: Curtis Coppes, Portage
Speed: Kaelyn Harkness, Norwalk; Nicholas Kinkade, Toledo
Marked lanes: James Rohdy, Grelton
Citations Nov. 27:
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Malone Vangorder, BG
Disorderly conduct/intoxicated-annoy or alarm: Garrett Persinger, Akron
Police responded to the 1000 block of Third Street for a suicidal male.
Open container: Briana Corbitt, Maumee
Failure to register/expired tags: Hogan Pash, Portage
Operating a motor vehicle bearing invalid license plate/identification mark, failure to register/expired tags: Jordan Cason-White, BG
Expired registration: Brianna Crase, Newark; Jonathon Lambert, BG
Driving under suspension: Timothy Oakley, Perrysburg
Citations Nov. 28:
Police responded to a natural death in the 1000 block of North Main Street; and to graffiti in City Park.
Drug abuse/marijuana: Richard Torres III, BG
Expired registration, driving under suspension: Ryan Dean, BG
Traffic signals: Cameron Anderson, BG
Expired registration: Nicholas King, Toledo
Citations Nov. 29:
A warrant was issued for the arrest of Moustapha Diane, 25, BG, for felony theft. He was arrested Dec. 10.
Police took a report of a theft from a vehicle in the 200 block of East Poe Road; and threats made to an employee at a downtown bank.
Discharging weapons in city limits: William Szymanski III, BG
Expired registration: Mckenzie Paxson, BG
Failure to register/expired tags: Nicholas Bowlick, BG