BG POLICE
Accidents occurred Nov. 11:
Carl McMaster, BG, was stopped in the left northbound lane of North Main at Evers Avenue, waiting to turn left. Zainab Hussein, BG, also was northbound, approaching McMaster and went to switch to the right lane. When she saw a car in the right lane, she moved back to the left lane and struck McMaster. Hussein was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead. Passenger Amy McMaster was taken by BG EMS to the hospital with possible injuries.
Citations Nov. 12:
Timothy Cole, 65, BG, was arrested at Walmart for criminal trespassing and was taken to jail.
Accidents occurred Nov. 12:
Sandra Largo, BG, and Dominick Burch, Portage, were westbound on West Gypsy Lane near South Main Street. Largo slowed to turn into a private drive and was struck by Burch, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Citations Nov. 13:
Police took possession of a sexual assault kit at the hospital.
Police responded to the 100 block of West Evers for a DOA; to Home Depot for a report of counterfeit money; theft from an unlocked vehicle in the 300 block of Colony Lane.
Police responded to the 200 block of North Main for an issue staff was having with a subject. Calvin Smith, 21, was cited for disorderly conduct and Adam Shelnick, 21, was cited for obstructing official business.
Nuisance party: Bryce Gilts, 18; Brody Stultz, 18
Underage possession of alcohol: Maguire Vollmar, 19
Brake equipment specification: Jacob Frank, 22
Speed: Christian Bowens, 18
Speed, driving under suspension: Harmony Gallant, 25
Accidents occurred Nov. 13:
Ryan Harnishfeger, Tontogany, and Jacob Thomas, Toledo, were eastbound on East Wooster near South College Drive. Harnishfeger slowed for stopped traffic and was struck from behind by Thomas, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Citations Nov. 14:
Bryce Schroeder, 21, and Ryan Schroeder, 21, each were cited for nuisance party after police responded to the 300 block of Mercer Road for a loud parking and parking issue complaints. There were approximately 60 people inside.
Jeffery Stoller, 31, BG, as arrested for domestic violence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, and was taken to jail.
Underage possession of alcohol: Zachary Longfellow, 18
Speed: Rosalva Barraza, 20; Makenzie Bott, 20
No valid license, driving under suspension: Amjad Alwarsh, 39
Expired registration: Patrick Stump, 26
Accidents occurred Nov. 14:
An unknown vehicle struck a parking sign in a lot in the 100 block of South Main then left the scene. A local driver was found but no local address and no one answered phone calls.