BG POLICE
Accidents occurred Nov. 4:
Karen Himelhan, BG, was stopped in the 1000 block of West Poe when she was struck from behind by Dalana Starr, BG, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Amy Dauer, Wayne, was westbound on East Wooster when she stopped for a pedestrian traffic control device and was struck from behind by Clarence Reed III, BG, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Citations Nov. 5:
Police responded to the high school for a possible trespasser.
A warrant was issued for Amaury Vegas, 36, BG, for two counts of domestic violence.
Accidents occurred Nov. 5:
An unknown vehicle was eastbound in the 500 block of Conneaut when it ran off the right side of the road and hit a mailbox.
Citations Nov. 6:
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of mattresses by the dumpster in the 700 block of Ninth Street.
A catalytic converter was taken in the 900 block of South Main.
Underage possession of alcohol, open container: Mason Lentz, 18; Thomas Hamlin, 19; Alyssa Buschur, 19
Speed: Hazel Hart, 58; Elijah Eberhardt, 18
Lighted lights required, failure to reinstate license, driving under suspension: Eric Wilson, 28
No valid license, display of plates: Willie Cullars, 27
Expired registration: Alicia Villegas, 28
Citations Nov. 7:
Police stopped a vehicle at 2:30 p.m. and cited Anthony Lusetich, 49, Toledo, for defective exhaust, expired registration, unauthorized plates, two counts driving under suspension and theft/shoplifting. Felony charges of arson and theft were filed and a warrant was issued.
Police responded to the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue for a possible deceased male. Upon arrival, they advised the man was dead and waited until a funeral home arrived to transport the body.
Dylan Descant, 20, Cygnet, was arrested for obstructing official business and underage/under the influence. He was taken to jail.
Failure to reinstate license: Melissa Mosiniak, 41
Speed: Nathanael Thompson, 27
Use of unauthorized plates: Samuel Kern, 24
Citations Nov. 8:
Police responded to the 1000 block of North Main for a report of items taken from a vehicle overnight.
Aurelio Mendez-Ramirez, 30, BG, was arrested for open container and disorderly conduct/intoxicated-unable to care for self after he was found on a porch in the 100 block of South Enterprise at 1:04 p.m. He was taken to jail.
Police responded to loud screaming in the 200 block of East Napoleon and cited Mark Spychalski, 34, BG, for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested on a warrant from the sheriff’s office and was taken to jail.
Speed: Nicholai Leininger, 19
Probationary permit violation: Ariel Arquette, 19
Accidents occurred Nov. 8:
Emanuil Zanev, BG, was eastbound on West Poe, approaching Fairview Avenue and following Bonita Lazenby, BG. Lazenby stopped for the red light and was struck from behind by Zanev, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Abigayle Bowyer, Oak Harbor, was eastbound on East Wooster in the left lane approaching Campbell Hill Road. Layla Vickers, BG, was trying to exit a drive in the area and was waived through by the driver in the curb lane. Bowyer was struck by Vickers, who was cited for failure to yield the right of way.
Phillip Heinze, BG, was northbound in the 500 block of South Mitchell Road when a deer ran out in front of him. He hit the deer which then ran off.
Citations Nov. 9:
A saw was reported stolen from the 500 block of West Wooster.
Police responded to Meijer and cited Markus Thompson II, 30 for theft/shoplifting and criminal damaging/endanger; and Aubrey Smith, 29, for complicity. She was later cited for driving under suspension and no seatbelt.
Police responded to the 200 block of Liberty Street for a possible suicidal male.
Starting/backing vehicles: Stacy Richardson, 44
Accidents occurred Nov. 9:
Jason Hernandez, BG, was northbound on South Main just north of Napoleon Road when the vehicle in front of him stopped suddenly. Ethan Heckman, Perrysburg, riding a Honda Shadow motorcycle, was following, failed to stop in time and struck Hernandez’s Dodge Ram. Heckman was taken by BG EMS to the hospital with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a helmet. Heckman was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Amanda Flowers, BG, was walking in the crosswalk across Prospect Street. James Anderson, Toledo, was northbound, failed to yield, and struck Flowers. Anderson was cited for failure to yield to pedestrian in right of way at crosswalk. Flowers sustained suspected minor injuries but was not transported.
Citations Nov. 10:
BG civil enforcement spotted a pile of mattresses by a dumpster in the 500 block of Lehman Avenue.
Taylor Martinek, 20, BG, was arrested for disorderly conduct/intoxicated-annoy or alarm, obstructing official business, underage/under the influence and display of fictious ID after she was found on a porch in the 100 block of North Enterprise. She was taken to jail.
Speed: Robin Digby, 68; Gideon Smith, 19
Failure to reinstate license: Hector Castanon, 38
Citations Nov. 11:
Speed, no seat belt: Scott Kohler, 26
Use of unauthorized plates: Mersadise Zartman, 23
Accidents occurred Nov. 11:
Caleb Adkins, BG, was southbound on North Enterprise, approaching Pike, where there is no stop sign. Ian Richmond, BG, was westbound on Pike, stopped for the stop sign and then proceeded into the intersection under the misperception the Adkins had a stop sign. Adkins struck Richmond, who was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Carl McMaster, BG, was stopped in the left northbound lane of North Main at Evers Avenue, waiting to turn left. Zainab Hussein, BG, also was northbound, approaching McMaster and went to switch to the right lane. When she saw a car in the right lane, she moved back to the left lane and struck McMaster. Hussein was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead. Passenger Amy McMaster was taken by BG EMS to the hospital with possible injuries.
Citations Nov. 12:
Timothy Cole, 65, BG, was arrested at Walmart for criminal trespassing and was taken to jail.
Accidents occurred Nov. 12:
Sandra Largo, BG, and Dominick Burch, Portage, were westbound on West Gypsy Lane near South Main Street. Largo slowed to turn into a private drive and was struck by Burch, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Citations Nov. 13:
Police took possession of a sexual assault kit at the hospital.
Police responded to the 100 block of West Evers for a DOA; to Home Depot for a report of counterfeit money; theft from an unlocked vehicle in the 300 block of Colony Lane.
Police responded to the 200 block of North Main for an issue staff was having with a subject. Calvin Smith, 21, was cited for disorderly conduct and Adam Shelnick, 21, was cited for obstructing official business.
Nuisance party: Bryce Gilts, 18; Brody Stultz, 18
Underage possession of alcohol: Maguire Vollmar, 19
Brake equipment specification: Jacob Frank, 22
Speed: Christian Bowens, 18
Speed, driving under suspension: Harmony Gallant, 25
Accidents occurred Nov. 13:
Ryan Harnishfeger, Tontogany, and Jacob Thomas, Toledo, were eastbound on East Wooster near South College Drive. Harnishfeger slowed for stopped traffic and was struck from behind by Thomas, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Citations Nov. 14:
Bryce Schroeder, 21, and Ryan Schroeder, 21, each were cited for nuisance party after police responded to the 300 block of Mercer Road for a loud parking and parking issue complaints. There were approximately 60 people inside.
Jeffery Stoller, 31, BG, as arrested for domestic violence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, and was taken to jail.
Underage possession of alcohol: Zachary Longfellow, 18
Speed: Rosalva Barraza, 20; Makenzie Bott, 20
No valid license, driving under suspension: Amjad Alwarsh, 39
Expired registration: Patrick Stump, 26
Accidents occurred Nov. 14:
An unknown vehicle struck a parking sign in a lot in the 100 block of South Main then left the scene. A local driver was found but no local address and no one answered phone calls.