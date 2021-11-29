BG POLICE
Citations Oct. 1:
Underage possession of alcohol, misrepresentation to obtain alcohol: Brian Thebes, BG; Danielle Brickner, BG
Disorderly conduct/intoxicated-unable to care for self: Kody Geier, BG
Morgan Plumb, Rudolph, was cited for theft/shoplifting at Walmart. Charges of theft against another female were sent to the juvenile prosecutor.
Open container, drug abuse/marijuana: Michael Ferreri, Youngstown
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Alexander Huntermark, Toledo; Mallory Tinnirello, BG
Underage possession of alcohol: Morgen Tracey, BG
Drug abuse/marijuana: Natalie Latella, BG
No valid license: Casey Samojeden, BG
Operating a vehicle with previous owner’s plates: Marisa Garner, BG
Display of plates/validation stickers: Amir Griffin, BG; Austin Komorowski, Sylvania
Speed: Ethan Wayland, BG
No valid license, headlight illumination/dimming lights and high beam indicator: Tayliann Ferranti, of Poland, Ohio
No valid license, lighted lights on motor vehicle: Christen Cornell, BG
Police took a report of a stolen bike in the 100 block of Leroy Avenue.
Citations Oct. 2:
Open container: Jacob Zam, BG; Diego Pereira, Sylvania
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Armani Conner, BGSU; Christian Palushaj, Macomb, Michigan
Tyrell Franklin, 20, of Amelia, was arrested for underage/under the influence, obstructing justice and driver’s license misrepresentation. He was taken to jail.
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.114), expired registration, underage possession of alcohol: Lucas Kozinski, Bucyrus
Samuel Young, 18, BG, was arrested for violating a protection order. He was taken to jail.
Open container, underage possession of alcohol, display of fictious ID: Joseph Caprella, Cleveland
Reasonable control, probationary permit violation: Keith White, Toledo
Reasonable control: Jonathan Costello, BG
Speed: Felipe Gonzalez, Lima
Display of plates: Paige Brown, BG
Citations Oct. 3:
Right of way: Hayden Motter, BG
Reasonable control: Oscar Salaz, Portage
Assured clear distance ahead: Jessica Swaisgood, BG
Citations Oct. 4:
Assured clear distance ahead: Amber Balderas, BG; Margaret Boyers, BG
Expired registration: Alexis Thompson, BG
Traffic control device: Robert Farley, Perrysburg
Use of unauthorized plates, muffler/excessive noise: Tim Johnson Jr., Wayne
Display of plates: Claudia Kaiser, BG
Police responded to the 200 block of Napoleon Road for a man who died of natural causes.
Citations Oct. 5:
A warrant has been issued for Lamar Kimbers, 31, Perrysburg, for felony unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Theft: Michael Mrazik Jr., BG
Prohibited acts, traffic control device: Giordan Romey, BG
Expired registration: Mohammed Alfaraj, Toledo
Right of way, failure to reinstate license: Justin Shane, Grand Rapids
Driving under suspension, failure to reinstate license, expired registration: Nathan Swiecicki, BG
Signal lights: Leticia Escobar, Genoa; Kathryn Gordon, Rossford
Display of plates/validation stickers: Emma Wilkin, BG
Citations Oct. 6:
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.156), traffic control device: Heidi Craddock, BG
Andrea Remlinger, 23, BG, was arrested for theft from a motor vehicle and was taken to jail.
Expired registration: Amanda Vrooman, BG; Kiaya Lovelace, Montpelier; Brittany Merrill, Toledo
Speed: Nolan Samowski, BG
Assured clear distance ahead: Sonjay Turner, Columbus
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of trash by a trash can in the 100 block of North Enterprise; and of a few items behind a dumpster in the 300 block of North Main Street.
Citations Oct. 7:
Donald Wendell, 66, BG, was arrested for failure to use a turn signal, traffic control device, and OVI/refusal and was taken to jail. He also was cited for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marshall Chambers Jr., 42, Henderson, Kentucky, was arrested for having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, and PAC (BAC 0.131). He was taken to jail.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Claire Newman, BGSU
Assured clear distance ahead: John Zanfardino, BG
Right of way: Madalyn Zomberg, BG; Jenna Mysyk, Chardon
Right of way, expired registration: Xin Jin, BG
Expired registration: Abagail Durham, Sandusky
Police responded to a report of an unruly juvenile at the middle school.
Citations Oct. 8:
Ryan Whitlock, 29, Toledo, was arrested for felony possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs and possession of hashish. He was taken to jail.
Drug abuse/marijuana: Evvan Botello, Fostoria
Failure to register: Jonathon Lambert, Grand Rapids
Display of plates: Alysia Vonikus, Port Clinton
Police responded to the 400 block of Napoleon Road for a report of a man who shot himself.
Citations Oct. 9:
Ethan Long, 20, BG, was arrested for underage/under the influence and was taken to jail.
Possession of marijuana: Taima Garrison, Toledo
Jamie Hales, 34, BG, and Jonathan Marcum, 36, BG, were arrested for domestic violence in the 300 block of Curtis Avenue. Both were taken to jail.
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Emma Miller, BG; Sophia Bosket, BG; Maycee Godbolt, BG
Expired registration, fictitious plates: Stefani Walker, Fostoria
No seatbelt: Dae’vion Arnold, Toledo
Display of plates: Mario Jones, Toledo
A bright green Trek bicycle was reported stolen from the 200 block of South Prospect Street.
Citations Oct. 10:
Having physical control of a vehicle with prohibited concentration of alcohol, (BAC 0.188): Scott Karhoff, Rawson
Open container: Dalton Jones, Findlay
Driver’s license misrepresentation: Emma Stammen, BG
OVI, (BAC 0.162), failure to control: Eric Genzel, BG
Open container, underage possession of alcohol, furnishing false information to obtain alcohol: Gabriel Nitschke, Perrysburg
Underage/under the influence, prohibited acts: Lucile Wetherill, BG
Speed: Karl Brooks, BG; Ariel Rickle, BG
Traffic control device: Josalynn Thomas, BG
Citations Oct. 11:
Failure to maintain a litter free premise: Alec Fischer, BG
John Heaton, 40, homeless, was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts driving under suspension. He was taken to jail. At the same time, Starra Arcuri, Toledo, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Driving under suspension (four counts): Shawn Evans, Weston
Display of plates, no valid license: Savannah Sparks, BG
Speed: Gregory Kinder, BG
Right of way: Ishmael Asamoah, Toledo
Police responded to a natural death in the 1300 block of East Clough Street.
Citations Oct. 12:
Speed: Matthew Oberski, Waterville
Failure to register: Jeep Mazzie, Toledo
No valid license: Tatiyana Haythorne, BG
Expired registration: Holly Watson, BG
Police responded to a natural death in the 300 block of North Summit Street.
Citations Oct. 13:
Right of way: Charles Lanier, Holland; Joshua Slayton, BG
Expired registration: Olethia Ketcham, BG
Speed: Meena Jayaraman, BG
Failure to register: Brian Maher, Toledo
Driving under suspension: Aaron Brocklebank, BG
Police responded to Chelsie Court for a suspected overdose.
Citations Oct. 14:
Alexandria Quigley, 31, Maumee, was arrested for disorderly conduct/loud noise and obstructing official business. She was taken to jail.
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.084), two headlights required: Sydney Lasiter, Findlay
Assured clear distance ahead: Brenda Stoots, BG
Driving under suspension: Mariah Below, Pemberville
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of items in a backyard in the 200 block of Georgia Avenue; and of trash in a backyard on a trailer in the 100 block of South Prospect Street.
Citations Oct. 15:
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.162), traffic control device: Steven Dielen, Tiffin
Right of way: Benjaman Bowen, North Baltimore
Failure to control: Steven Mendieta, Portage
Citations Oct. 16:
Possession of marijuana, underage possession of alcohol: Charnelle Jeffries, Toledo
Chad Hoover, 41, BG, was arrested for OVI, PAC (BAC 0.141) and was taken to jail.
Drug abuse/marijuana: Justin Trimble, of Lyndhurst
Possession of marijuana, possession of hashish, underage possession of alcohol: Hunter Bixler, Mount Cory
Possession of marijuana: Garrett Weinheimer, BG
Underage possession of alcohol, open container, littering: Emma Sizer, BGSU
Right of way: Roger Gerding, Ada
Signal lights: Brice Bassett, BG
No seatbelt: Brittany Martinez, Findlay
Expired registration: Dmitry Billingsley, Ottawa; Jenna Dunlap, BG
Speed: Erin Waters, BG
Driving under suspension: Kelil Frames, Toledo
Police responded to the hospital regarding a complaint about the treatment of a patient.
Citations Oct. 17:
Benjamin Gruenhagen, 20, BG, was cited for disorderly conduct/public urination and was taken to jail after being arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Possession of hashish: Carlton Mathis, Maumee
Ramonte Bulter, 19, Toledo, was cited for possession of marijuana and was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.119), marked lanes, display of plates: Zachery Deardorff, Belle Center
Misrepresentation to obtain alcohol, underage/under the influence: Alexander Swagler, BG
Prohibited acts: Diona Ramos, Columbus
Driving under suspension: Jennifer Eickholt, BG
Speed: Ethan Grimm, BG
Expired registration: Austin Cornette, BG
No valid license, display of plates: Erion White, Toledo
No seatbelt: Matthew Bischoff, BG
Riding outside a vehicle: Donovan Green, Toledo
Probationary license (curfew violation): Demetrius Vance, Toledo
Citations Oct. 18:
Lighted lights required, prohibited acts: Nahome Haile, Columbus
Texting while driving: Evan Nicholas, Cleveland
Assured clear distance ahead: Molly Creps, Weston
Expired registration: Seth Valencic, BG
Display of plates: Benjamin Hallett, BG; Terry West, Jerry City; Quentin Ellenberger, Onaway, Michigan
Failure to register: Noah Houts, BG
Right of way, probationary license (curfew violation): Logan Yarman-Moody, Toledo
Police responded to the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue for damage to vehicles.
BG civil enforcement took a complaint about property with an inoperable vehicle in the 300 block of South Maple Street.
Police responded to a natural death in the 900 block of South Main Street.
Citations Oct. 19:
Display of plates: Eric Wilson, BG
Stopping for school bus: Thomas Hall, BG; Joy Shepherd, BG
Display of plates/validation stickers: Juliann Brown, McClure
Display of plates/validation stickers, driving under suspension: Ryan Pina, McCutchenville
Assured clear distance ahead: Lexus Gonzalez, Toledo
Expired registration: Jack Cusenza, BG; Clinton Cobourne, BG; Zachary Curry, BG
Speed: Rochelle Peters, BG; Timothy McGovern, Weston; Tanya Tristan, Toledo
Failure to register: Sunni Hyde, BG
Citations Oct. 20:
Barbara Reilly, Dearborn Heights, Michigan, was transported by BG EMS to the hospital after she was found unconscious in the 1500 block of East Wooster Street. She was cited for possession of drug abuse instruments.
Signal lights: Cortney Nantroup, BG
Marked lanes: Molly Silveus, Napoleon
Expired registration: Ammity Rose, BG
Police responded to the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue for a drug overdose.
Police responded to the 200 block of North Main Street for a suicidal female; and to the 300 block of Ridge Street for a female that attempted suicide who was taken to the hospital.
Citations Oct. 21:
Underage possession of alcohol: Christian Santiago, BGSU
Underage possession of alcohol, furnishing false information to obtain alcohol: Alison Blackford, of Maria Stein
Pedestrian has the right of way: Cooper Farrow, BG
Speed: Megan Mikonowicz, Walbridge; Morgan Sharps, BG
Assured clear distance ahead: Zoe Sherman, Northwood
Right of way: Austin Biddle, Helena
Display of plates: Lila Lenz, Findlay; Leslie Miller, Pemberville
Unsecure load on vehicle: Jacob Miller, BG
Citations Oct. 22:
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Nathan Stephenson, Lima
Drug abuse/hashish: Race Gorrell, Benton Ridge
Driver license misrepresentation: Jesse Horton, Westland, Michigan
Failure to register/expired tags: Isabel Wolfe, BG; Nathan Stephenson, Lima
Starting/backing vehicles: Alayna Bollinger, BG
Assured clear distance ahead: Madison Carrillo, Portage
Expired registration: Devonte Stovall, Toledo
Speed: Eric Befumo, Plano, Texas
Citations Oct. 23:
Ryan Gray, 23, Tiffin, was arrested for criminal trespass in the 100 block of North Main Street and was taken to jail.
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.179): Luke Darrow, BG
Underage possession of alcohol: Christopher Daugherty, Sylvania
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Jagger Sawyer, Fairfield Towns; Hunter Dichito, Miamisburg
Jonathan Barnett, 29, BG, was arrested for domestic violence and was taken to jail.
Bryce Eisel, Cheston Lutz and Free Canales, all of BG, were cited for nuisance party in the 1400 block of Scott Hamilton Avenue.
No valid license, expired registration: Marcus Hellums, North Baltimore
Display of plates/validation sticker: Damyon Juntunen, BG
Turns at intersections: Zachary Kiser, Old Fort
Police took a report of juvenile shoplifters in the 100 block of South Main Street and a possible overdose in the 500 block of West Gypsy Lane Road.
Citations Oct. 24:
Ronald Lyons, 21, Toledo, was arrested for menacing and obstruction of justice. He was taken to jail where he was cited for open container.
Disorderly conduct/public urination: Ethan Fontana, New Philadelphia; Jonathan Williams, Manning, South Carolina
Criminal mischief: Brooks Lance, Walbridge; Star Mackey, BGSU
Disorderly conduct/public urination, underage/under the influence, driver license misrepresentation: Angelo Tramontin, Napoleon
Disorderly conduct/public urination, driver license misrepresentation: Tyler Blankenship, Eastlake
Driver license misrepresentation: Sidney Slattery, BG
Assured clear distance ahead, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.260): Phillip Coble, BG
Expired registration: Lilith Embury, Oakwood
Failure to reinstate license, speed: Blaine Spires, BG
Speed: James Smith, BG
Lighted lights on motor vehicles: Parker Kear, Clyde
Driving under suspension: Donovan Upton, Maumee
Citations Oct. 25:
Display of plates/validation stickers: Ania Wasserman, Perrysburg
Speed: John Kennedy, BG; Mary Deafenbaugh, BG
Reasonable control: William Fleming, BG
Expired registration, driving under suspension: Timothy Oakley, BG
No valid license, driving under suspension: Emily Dodd, BG
Right of way: Cynthia Sayre, Burgoon
No valid license: Isaac Rider, BG
Citations Oct. 26:
Display of fictitious ID: Riley Keller, BG
Domestic violence: James Collins, Lambertville, Michigan
Expired registration: Jonathon Lambert, BG
Speed: Atraio Munoz, BG; Avery Ross, BG; Taelor Ferrell, BG
Right of way: Faith Berning, Northwood
Failure to register/expired tags: Vincent Whitacre, BG; Dominic Million, BG
Failure to reinstate license: Terrance Fully, BG
Driving under suspension: Zachery Gibson, BG
Citations Oct. 27:
Possession of marijuana: Justin Kurfess, BG
Disorderly conduct/public urination: Shawn Evans, Weston
Unauthorized use of property: Aaron Cohen, BG
Reasonable control: Michael Williams, North Baltimore
Driving under suspension: Gabriel Herrera, BG
Right of way: Allanis Hall, Grand Rapids; Shane Patterson, Bradner; Nancy Iler, BG
Citations Oct. 28:
Drug abuse/marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Kameron Farmer
Charges of theft against Shonna Smith were sent to municipal court to be issued as a warrant.
Assured clear distance ahead: Connor Eblin, BG; Nicholas Carlin, Pleasant Hill
Max width/height/length: Dean Miller, Toledo
Expired registration: Marcelino Dockery, Defiance
Citations Oct. 29:
Littering: Delaney Megahan, BG
Charges of receiving stolen property against Nathaniel Simmons, 25, Fremont, were sent to municipal court to be journalized.
Morgan Ferro, 20, BG, was arrested for underage possession of alcohol, open container and obstructing official business. She was taken to jail. She also was cited for driver license misrepresentation.
In the 200 block of North Enterprise, Dimetrius Harris Jr., Tiffin, was cited for open container, underage possession of alcohol; Sean Williamson, Tiffin, was cited for open container, underage possession of alcohol; Evan Jenkins, Reynoldsburg, was cited for drug abuse/marijuana; and Anthony Grossnickle, Tiffin, was cited for drug abuse/hashish and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nuisance party: Ryan Herold, BG
Open container, display of fictious ID, underage possession of alcohol: Levi Trout, North Baltimore; Wyatt Mowery, Toledo
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Owen Martin, Tiffin; Jesus Meza, Napoleon
Assured clear distance ahead: Sierra Hickerson, BG
Expired registration, no valid license: D’angelo Gaston, BG
Expired registration: Roy Arriola, BG
Right of way, temporary permit: Ben Salumu, Perrysburg
Police responded to the 1600 block of Juniper Court for a suicide attempt.
Citations Oct. 30:
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Chance Carroll, Delaware
Tyreasha Draper, 20, BG, was charged with assault for her actions in a fight behind Uptown/Downtown. She was arrested Nov. 8 and taken to jail. A previous charge of disorderly conduct/fighting was dismissed.
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, headlights required at night, OVI/urine: Nathaniel Verdin, Perrysburg
Disorderly conduct/fighting: Craig Gibson, BG; Lucas Weber, Huron
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.093): Cody Kruczewski, Ashtabula
Open container: Garrett Alspach, Upper Sandusky; Corey Hardin, BG
Police cited Addison Holzemer, Whitehouse, for underage possession of alcohol. Charges for alcohol offenses were forwarded to the juvenile prosecutor’s office for three minors who were with her.
Underage possession of alcohol: Eve Gross, Sylvania
Expired registration: Rya Lommerse, Tiffin; Alexander Mateos, Hilliard; Shelby Buzzell, Sylvania
One way/wrong way: Aspen Strauss, Alto, Michigan
Driving under suspension (two counts), invalid license plate/identification mark: Hayden Amos, Liberty Center
Failure to register/expired tags: Carson Stoner, Perrysburg
Driver license misrepresentation: Haylee Falzone, Maumee
Headlights required at night, no valid license: Juan Ruiz, Findlay
Display of plates/validation stickers: Camden Jakielek, BG
Expired registration: Tyler Desmond, Weston; Karol Spencer, Portage
Police responded to five criminal damaging complaints in the 900 block of North Enterprise Street.
Citations Oct. 31:
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Moritz Guttel, Lima; Isabella Garrett, Mentor
Open container: Lucas Nickoli, BG
Disorderly conduct/fighting: Jaz Johnson, Swanton; Blake Kanorr, St. Marys
Underage/under the influence: Rachel Forney, of Orient
Display of plates: Marcus Jarrett, Toledo
Expired registration: John Elchinger, Toledo; Jody Dierksheide, Columbus
Failure to register/expired tags: Kianarose Irving, BG; Allison Pavy, BG; Jaffer Almarhoon, Toledo
Right of way: Olivia Burkholder, Perrysburg
Speed: Alexander Enslen, BG
Use of unauthorized plates, expired registration: Seth Soto, Weston
Failure to reinstate license: Ralphael Sanders, Lima
No operator’s license: Ellen Ludwick, Westlake