BG POLICE

Citations Oct. 1:

Underage possession of alcohol, misrepresentation to obtain alcohol: Brian Thebes, BG; Danielle Brickner, BG

Disorderly conduct/intoxicated-unable to care for self: Kody Geier, BG

Morgan Plumb, Rudolph, was cited for theft/shoplifting at Walmart. Charges of theft against another female were sent to the juvenile prosecutor.

Open container, drug abuse/marijuana: Michael Ferreri, Youngstown

Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Alexander Huntermark, Toledo; Mallory Tinnirello, BG

Underage possession of alcohol: Morgen Tracey, BG

Drug abuse/marijuana: Natalie Latella, BG

No valid license: Casey Samojeden, BG

Operating a vehicle with previous owner’s plates: Marisa Garner, BG

Display of plates/validation stickers: Amir Griffin, BG; Austin Komorowski, Sylvania

Speed: Ethan Wayland, BG

No valid license, headlight illumination/dimming lights and high beam indicator: Tayliann Ferranti, of Poland, Ohio

No valid license, lighted lights on motor vehicle: Christen Cornell, BG

Police took a report of a stolen bike in the 100 block of Leroy Avenue.

Citations Oct. 2:

Open container: Jacob Zam, BG; Diego Pereira, Sylvania

Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Armani Conner, BGSU; Christian Palushaj, Macomb, Michigan

Tyrell Franklin, 20, of Amelia, was arrested for underage/under the influence, obstructing justice and driver’s license misrepresentation. He was taken to jail.

OVI, PAC (BAC 0.114), expired registration, underage possession of alcohol: Lucas Kozinski, Bucyrus

Samuel Young, 18, BG, was arrested for violating a protection order. He was taken to jail.

Open container, underage possession of alcohol, display of fictious ID: Joseph Caprella, Cleveland

Reasonable control, probationary permit violation: Keith White, Toledo

Reasonable control: Jonathan Costello, BG

Speed: Felipe Gonzalez, Lima

Display of plates: Paige Brown, BG

Citations Oct. 3:

Right of way: Hayden Motter, BG

Reasonable control: Oscar Salaz, Portage

Assured clear distance ahead: Jessica Swaisgood, BG

Citations Oct. 4:

Assured clear distance ahead: Amber Balderas, BG; Margaret Boyers, BG

Expired registration: Alexis Thompson, BG

Traffic control device: Robert Farley, Perrysburg

Use of unauthorized plates, muffler/excessive noise: Tim Johnson Jr., Wayne

Display of plates: Claudia Kaiser, BG

Police responded to the 200 block of Napoleon Road for a man who died of natural causes.

Citations Oct. 5:

A warrant has been issued for Lamar Kimbers, 31, Perrysburg, for felony unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Theft: Michael Mrazik Jr., BG

Prohibited acts, traffic control device: Giordan Romey, BG

Expired registration: Mohammed Alfaraj, Toledo

Right of way, failure to reinstate license: Justin Shane, Grand Rapids

Driving under suspension, failure to reinstate license, expired registration: Nathan Swiecicki, BG

Signal lights: Leticia Escobar, Genoa; Kathryn Gordon, Rossford

Display of plates/validation stickers: Emma Wilkin, BG

Citations Oct. 6:

OVI, PAC (BAC 0.156), traffic control device: Heidi Craddock, BG

Andrea Remlinger, 23, BG, was arrested for theft from a motor vehicle and was taken to jail.

Expired registration: Amanda Vrooman, BG; Kiaya Lovelace, Montpelier; Brittany Merrill, Toledo

Speed: Nolan Samowski, BG

Assured clear distance ahead: Sonjay Turner, Columbus

BG civil enforcement took a complaint of trash by a trash can in the 100 block of North Enterprise; and of a few items behind a dumpster in the 300 block of North Main Street.

Citations Oct. 7:

Donald Wendell, 66, BG, was arrested for failure to use a turn signal, traffic control device, and OVI/refusal and was taken to jail. He also was cited for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marshall Chambers Jr., 42, Henderson, Kentucky, was arrested for having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, and PAC (BAC 0.131). He was taken to jail.

Possession of drug paraphernalia: Claire Newman, BGSU

Assured clear distance ahead: John Zanfardino, BG

Right of way: Madalyn Zomberg, BG; Jenna Mysyk, Chardon

Right of way, expired registration: Xin Jin, BG

Expired registration: Abagail Durham, Sandusky

Police responded to a report of an unruly juvenile at the middle school.

Citations Oct. 8:

Ryan Whitlock, 29, Toledo, was arrested for felony possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs and possession of hashish. He was taken to jail.

Drug abuse/marijuana: Evvan Botello, Fostoria

Failure to register: Jonathon Lambert, Grand Rapids

Display of plates: Alysia Vonikus, Port Clinton

Police responded to the 400 block of Napoleon Road for a report of a man who shot himself.

Citations Oct. 9:

Ethan Long, 20, BG, was arrested for underage/under the influence and was taken to jail.

Possession of marijuana: Taima Garrison, Toledo

Jamie Hales, 34, BG, and Jonathan Marcum, 36, BG, were arrested for domestic violence in the 300 block of Curtis Avenue. Both were taken to jail.

Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Emma Miller, BG; Sophia Bosket, BG; Maycee Godbolt, BG

Expired registration, fictitious plates: Stefani Walker, Fostoria

No seatbelt: Dae’vion Arnold, Toledo

Display of plates: Mario Jones, Toledo

A bright green Trek bicycle was reported stolen from the 200 block of South Prospect Street.

Citations Oct. 10:

Having physical control of a vehicle with prohibited concentration of alcohol, (BAC 0.188): Scott Karhoff, Rawson

Open container: Dalton Jones, Findlay

Driver’s license misrepresentation: Emma Stammen, BG

OVI, (BAC 0.162), failure to control: Eric Genzel, BG

Open container, underage possession of alcohol, furnishing false information to obtain alcohol: Gabriel Nitschke, Perrysburg

Underage/under the influence, prohibited acts: Lucile Wetherill, BG

Speed: Karl Brooks, BG; Ariel Rickle, BG

Traffic control device: Josalynn Thomas, BG

Citations Oct. 11:

Failure to maintain a litter free premise: Alec Fischer, BG

John Heaton, 40, homeless, was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts driving under suspension. He was taken to jail. At the same time, Starra Arcuri, Toledo, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Driving under suspension (four counts): Shawn Evans, Weston

Display of plates, no valid license: Savannah Sparks, BG

Speed: Gregory Kinder, BG

Right of way: Ishmael Asamoah, Toledo

Police responded to a natural death in the 1300 block of East Clough Street.

Citations Oct. 12:

Speed: Matthew Oberski, Waterville

Failure to register: Jeep Mazzie, Toledo

No valid license: Tatiyana Haythorne, BG

Expired registration: Holly Watson, BG

Police responded to a natural death in the 300 block of North Summit Street.

Citations Oct. 13:

Right of way: Charles Lanier, Holland; Joshua Slayton, BG

Expired registration: Olethia Ketcham, BG

Speed: Meena Jayaraman, BG

Failure to register: Brian Maher, Toledo

Driving under suspension: Aaron Brocklebank, BG

Police responded to Chelsie Court for a suspected overdose.

Citations Oct. 14:

Alexandria Quigley, 31, Maumee, was arrested for disorderly conduct/loud noise and obstructing official business. She was taken to jail.

OVI, PAC (BAC 0.084), two headlights required: Sydney Lasiter, Findlay

Assured clear distance ahead: Brenda Stoots, BG

Driving under suspension: Mariah Below, Pemberville

BG civil enforcement took a complaint of items in a backyard in the 200 block of Georgia Avenue; and of trash in a backyard on a trailer in the 100 block of South Prospect Street.

Citations Oct. 15:

OVI, PAC (BAC 0.162), traffic control device: Steven Dielen, Tiffin

Right of way: Benjaman Bowen, North Baltimore

Failure to control: Steven Mendieta, Portage

Citations Oct. 16:

Possession of marijuana, underage possession of alcohol: Charnelle Jeffries, Toledo

Chad Hoover, 41, BG, was arrested for OVI, PAC (BAC 0.141) and was taken to jail.

Drug abuse/marijuana: Justin Trimble, of Lyndhurst

Possession of marijuana, possession of hashish, underage possession of alcohol: Hunter Bixler, Mount Cory

Possession of marijuana: Garrett Weinheimer, BG

Underage possession of alcohol, open container, littering: Emma Sizer, BGSU

Right of way: Roger Gerding, Ada

Signal lights: Brice Bassett, BG

No seatbelt: Brittany Martinez, Findlay

Expired registration: Dmitry Billingsley, Ottawa; Jenna Dunlap, BG

Speed: Erin Waters, BG

Driving under suspension: Kelil Frames, Toledo

Police responded to the hospital regarding a complaint about the treatment of a patient.

Citations Oct. 17:

Benjamin Gruenhagen, 20, BG, was cited for disorderly conduct/public urination and was taken to jail after being arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Possession of hashish: Carlton Mathis, Maumee

Ramonte Bulter, 19, Toledo, was cited for possession of marijuana and was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

OVI, PAC (BAC 0.119), marked lanes, display of plates: Zachery Deardorff, Belle Center

Misrepresentation to obtain alcohol, underage/under the influence: Alexander Swagler, BG

Prohibited acts: Diona Ramos, Columbus

Driving under suspension: Jennifer Eickholt, BG

Speed: Ethan Grimm, BG

Expired registration: Austin Cornette, BG

No valid license, display of plates: Erion White, Toledo

No seatbelt: Matthew Bischoff, BG

Riding outside a vehicle: Donovan Green, Toledo

Probationary license (curfew violation): Demetrius Vance, Toledo

Citations Oct. 18:

Lighted lights required, prohibited acts: Nahome Haile, Columbus

Texting while driving: Evan Nicholas, Cleveland

Assured clear distance ahead: Molly Creps, Weston

Expired registration: Seth Valencic, BG

Display of plates: Benjamin Hallett, BG; Terry West, Jerry City; Quentin Ellenberger, Onaway, Michigan

Failure to register: Noah Houts, BG

Right of way, probationary license (curfew violation): Logan Yarman-Moody, Toledo

Police responded to the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue for damage to vehicles.

BG civil enforcement took a complaint about property with an inoperable vehicle in the 300 block of South Maple Street.

Police responded to a natural death in the 900 block of South Main Street.

Citations Oct. 19:

Display of plates: Eric Wilson, BG

Stopping for school bus: Thomas Hall, BG; Joy Shepherd, BG

Display of plates/validation stickers: Juliann Brown, McClure

Display of plates/validation stickers, driving under suspension: Ryan Pina, McCutchenville

Assured clear distance ahead: Lexus Gonzalez, Toledo

Expired registration: Jack Cusenza, BG; Clinton Cobourne, BG; Zachary Curry, BG

Speed: Rochelle Peters, BG; Timothy McGovern, Weston; Tanya Tristan, Toledo

Failure to register: Sunni Hyde, BG

Citations Oct. 20:

Barbara Reilly, Dearborn Heights, Michigan, was transported by BG EMS to the hospital after she was found unconscious in the 1500 block of East Wooster Street. She was cited for possession of drug abuse instruments.

Signal lights: Cortney Nantroup, BG

Marked lanes: Molly Silveus, Napoleon

Expired registration: Ammity Rose, BG

Police responded to the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue for a drug overdose.

Police responded to the 200 block of North Main Street for a suicidal female; and to the 300 block of Ridge Street for a female that attempted suicide who was taken to the hospital.

Citations Oct. 21:

Underage possession of alcohol: Christian Santiago, BGSU

Underage possession of alcohol, furnishing false information to obtain alcohol: Alison Blackford, of Maria Stein

Pedestrian has the right of way: Cooper Farrow, BG

Speed: Megan Mikonowicz, Walbridge; Morgan Sharps, BG

Assured clear distance ahead: Zoe Sherman, Northwood

Right of way: Austin Biddle, Helena

Display of plates: Lila Lenz, Findlay; Leslie Miller, Pemberville

Unsecure load on vehicle: Jacob Miller, BG

Citations Oct. 22:

Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Nathan Stephenson, Lima

Drug abuse/hashish: Race Gorrell, Benton Ridge

Driver license misrepresentation: Jesse Horton, Westland, Michigan

Failure to register/expired tags: Isabel Wolfe, BG; Nathan Stephenson, Lima

Starting/backing vehicles: Alayna Bollinger, BG

Assured clear distance ahead: Madison Carrillo, Portage

Expired registration: Devonte Stovall, Toledo

Speed: Eric Befumo, Plano, Texas

Citations Oct. 23:

Ryan Gray, 23, Tiffin, was arrested for criminal trespass in the 100 block of North Main Street and was taken to jail.

OVI, PAC (BAC 0.179): Luke Darrow, BG

Underage possession of alcohol: Christopher Daugherty, Sylvania

Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Jagger Sawyer, Fairfield Towns; Hunter Dichito, Miamisburg

Jonathan Barnett, 29, BG, was arrested for domestic violence and was taken to jail.

Bryce Eisel, Cheston Lutz and Free Canales, all of BG, were cited for nuisance party in the 1400 block of Scott Hamilton Avenue.

No valid license, expired registration: Marcus Hellums, North Baltimore

Display of plates/validation sticker: Damyon Juntunen, BG

Turns at intersections: Zachary Kiser, Old Fort

Police took a report of juvenile shoplifters in the 100 block of South Main Street and a possible overdose in the 500 block of West Gypsy Lane Road.

Citations Oct. 24:

Ronald Lyons, 21, Toledo, was arrested for menacing and obstruction of justice. He was taken to jail where he was cited for open container.

Disorderly conduct/public urination: Ethan Fontana, New Philadelphia; Jonathan Williams, Manning, South Carolina

Criminal mischief: Brooks Lance, Walbridge; Star Mackey, BGSU

Disorderly conduct/public urination, underage/under the influence, driver license misrepresentation: Angelo Tramontin, Napoleon

Disorderly conduct/public urination, driver license misrepresentation: Tyler Blankenship, Eastlake

Driver license misrepresentation: Sidney Slattery, BG

Assured clear distance ahead, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.260): Phillip Coble, BG

Expired registration: Lilith Embury, Oakwood

Failure to reinstate license, speed: Blaine Spires, BG

Speed: James Smith, BG

Lighted lights on motor vehicles: Parker Kear, Clyde

Driving under suspension: Donovan Upton, Maumee

Citations Oct. 25:

Display of plates/validation stickers: Ania Wasserman, Perrysburg

Speed: John Kennedy, BG; Mary Deafenbaugh, BG

Reasonable control: William Fleming, BG

Expired registration, driving under suspension: Timothy Oakley, BG

No valid license, driving under suspension: Emily Dodd, BG

Right of way: Cynthia Sayre, Burgoon

No valid license: Isaac Rider, BG

Citations Oct. 26:

Display of fictitious ID: Riley Keller, BG

Domestic violence: James Collins, Lambertville, Michigan

Expired registration: Jonathon Lambert, BG

Speed: Atraio Munoz, BG; Avery Ross, BG; Taelor Ferrell, BG

Right of way: Faith Berning, Northwood

Failure to register/expired tags: Vincent Whitacre, BG; Dominic Million, BG

Failure to reinstate license: Terrance Fully, BG

Driving under suspension: Zachery Gibson, BG

Citations Oct. 27:

Possession of marijuana: Justin Kurfess, BG

Disorderly conduct/public urination: Shawn Evans, Weston

Unauthorized use of property: Aaron Cohen, BG

Reasonable control: Michael Williams, North Baltimore

Driving under suspension: Gabriel Herrera, BG

Right of way: Allanis Hall, Grand Rapids; Shane Patterson, Bradner; Nancy Iler, BG

Citations Oct. 28:

Drug abuse/marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Kameron Farmer

Charges of theft against Shonna Smith were sent to municipal court to be issued as a warrant.

Assured clear distance ahead: Connor Eblin, BG; Nicholas Carlin, Pleasant Hill

Max width/height/length: Dean Miller, Toledo

Expired registration: Marcelino Dockery, Defiance

Citations Oct. 29:

Littering: Delaney Megahan, BG

Charges of receiving stolen property against Nathaniel Simmons, 25, Fremont, were sent to municipal court to be journalized.

Morgan Ferro, 20, BG, was arrested for underage possession of alcohol, open container and obstructing official business. She was taken to jail. She also was cited for driver license misrepresentation.

In the 200 block of North Enterprise, Dimetrius Harris Jr., Tiffin, was cited for open container, underage possession of alcohol; Sean Williamson, Tiffin, was cited for open container, underage possession of alcohol; Evan Jenkins, Reynoldsburg, was cited for drug abuse/marijuana; and Anthony Grossnickle, Tiffin, was cited for drug abuse/hashish and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nuisance party: Ryan Herold, BG

Open container, display of fictious ID, underage possession of alcohol: Levi Trout, North Baltimore; Wyatt Mowery, Toledo

Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Owen Martin, Tiffin; Jesus Meza, Napoleon

Assured clear distance ahead: Sierra Hickerson, BG

Expired registration, no valid license: D’angelo Gaston, BG

Expired registration: Roy Arriola, BG

Right of way, temporary permit: Ben Salumu, Perrysburg

Police responded to the 1600 block of Juniper Court for a suicide attempt.

Citations Oct. 30:

Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Chance Carroll, Delaware

Tyreasha Draper, 20, BG, was charged with assault for her actions in a fight behind Uptown/Downtown. She was arrested Nov. 8 and taken to jail. A previous charge of disorderly conduct/fighting was dismissed.

Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, headlights required at night, OVI/urine: Nathaniel Verdin, Perrysburg

Disorderly conduct/fighting: Craig Gibson, BG; Lucas Weber, Huron

OVI, PAC (BAC 0.093): Cody Kruczewski, Ashtabula

Open container: Garrett Alspach, Upper Sandusky; Corey Hardin, BG

Police cited Addison Holzemer, Whitehouse, for underage possession of alcohol. Charges for alcohol offenses were forwarded to the juvenile prosecutor’s office for three minors who were with her.

Underage possession of alcohol: Eve Gross, Sylvania

Expired registration: Rya Lommerse, Tiffin; Alexander Mateos, Hilliard; Shelby Buzzell, Sylvania

One way/wrong way: Aspen Strauss, Alto, Michigan

Driving under suspension (two counts), invalid license plate/identification mark: Hayden Amos, Liberty Center

Failure to register/expired tags: Carson Stoner, Perrysburg

Driver license misrepresentation: Haylee Falzone, Maumee

Headlights required at night, no valid license: Juan Ruiz, Findlay

Display of plates/validation stickers: Camden Jakielek, BG

Expired registration: Tyler Desmond, Weston; Karol Spencer, Portage

Police responded to five criminal damaging complaints in the 900 block of North Enterprise Street.

Citations Oct. 31:

Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Moritz Guttel, Lima; Isabella Garrett, Mentor

Open container: Lucas Nickoli, BG

Disorderly conduct/fighting: Jaz Johnson, Swanton; Blake Kanorr, St. Marys

Underage/under the influence: Rachel Forney, of Orient

Display of plates: Marcus Jarrett, Toledo

Expired registration: John Elchinger, Toledo; Jody Dierksheide, Columbus

Failure to register/expired tags: Kianarose Irving, BG; Allison Pavy, BG; Jaffer Almarhoon, Toledo

Right of way: Olivia Burkholder, Perrysburg

Speed: Alexander Enslen, BG

Use of unauthorized plates, expired registration: Seth Soto, Weston

Failure to reinstate license: Ralphael Sanders, Lima

No operator’s license: Ellen Ludwick, Westlake

