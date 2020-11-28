BG POLICE
Accidents occurred Oct. 15:
Daniel Dieter, BG, and Matthew Cubberley, BG, were southbound in the 17700 block of North Dixie Highway. Dieter stopped, waiting to turn left onto Nims Road when he was struck by Cubberley, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Natalie McCafferty, BG, was eastbound on East Wooster Street and entered the second roundabout. She was cited for failure to control after spinning and striking an I-75 sign.
Citations Oct. 16:
Nicholas R. Smith, 26, Toledo, was arrested for child endangerment and drug abuse and was taken to jail.
Theft/shoplifting: David Tietje, 37; Cassidy Cervantes, 21; Matthew Rasmussen, 21; Danielle McVey, 20
Underage/under the influence, criminal trespass: Jocelyn Morrisey, 18
Speed, driving under suspension: Dejanae Fyfe, 22
No valid license, lighted lights required: Ravinder Singh, 25
Accidents occurred Oct. 16:
Barett Coleman, Fostoria, was westbound on Lehman Avenue, stopped for the stop sign at South Main Street. Theresa Opperman, Fostoria, was northbound in the curb lane of South Main and started to turn right onto Lehman. Coleman failed to yield while attempting to turn left to head southbound on South Main. Coleman struck Opperman and was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Timothy Murray, Gibsonburg, was parked in the 100 block of South Prospect Street when an unknown vehicle struck his Chevy Cruze and left the scene.
Citations Oct. 17:
Driving under suspension, OVI/refusal, open container in a motor vehicle: Adam Orosco, 25
Underage possession of alcohol, open container: Lauren Francescone, 19; Taylor Cupp, 19
Underage possession of alcohol: Gillian Boal, 19
Underage/under the influence: Graham Larue, 20
Open container: Eric Eli, 21
Assured clear distance ahead: Nicholas Petrac, 23
Police responded to a sexual assault, location unknown; to items stolen from a vehicle in the 900 block of Klotz Road; and to a possible burglary in the 14700 block of Bowling Green Road West.
Accidents occurred Oct. 17:
Daniel Hahn, Berea, was parked in the 300 block of East Evers Avenue when his Chevy Spark was struck when Sinead Lay, BG, backed from a nearby driveway. Lay was cited for improper starting/backing.
Citations Oct. 18:
Headlights required at night, underage alcohol offense, OVI, operating a motor vehicle after underage consumption: Christian French, 19
Defective exhaust/excessive smoke, loud cracking exhaust, OVI: Bryce Ernsthausen, 23
Unauthorized use of property: Teresa Reyes, 60
Speed, motorcycle temporary permit/no helmet: James Laughlin, 55
Accidents occurred Oct. 18:
Andrew Richards, BG, was backing out of a parking space on State Street and failed to see Kevin Hogains, Toledo, who was traveling northbound. Richards struck Hogains and was cited for improper starting/backing.
Citation Oct. 19:
Driving under suspension, failure to reinstate, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: David Mendieta Jr., 25
Accident occurred Oct. 19:
Emily Williams, BG, was eastbound on East Wooster Street near Troup Avenue when she lost control on the wet pavement, ran off the left side of the road and struck a light pole. Her Toyota Camry continued southbound across East Wooster and struck a building at 622 E. Wooster St. She was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.
Citations Oct. 20:
Possession of marijuana: Nathan Sherman, 21
Speed: Zoe Shrewsbury, 19
Driving under suspension, no valid license: Jamari Hollins, 25
Accident occurred Oct. 20:
A patrolman was in the 1400 block of East Wooster Street when he heard a crash. He saw a vehicle had rear-ended an SUV. Evan Dusute, BG, said he did not see the stopped SUV, which was operated by Kaela Ruffin, BG, until it was too late. Dusute was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Citations Oct. 21:
Speed: Joseph Frizado, 68; Andres Rosales, 19
No valid license: Samantha Serrato, 24
Speed, use of unauthorized plates: Bailey Rock, 20
A vehicle reportedly struck the back of a hotel in the 1400 block of East Wooster Street then left the scene.
Accident occurred Oct. 21:
Jaime Baranski, BG, was westbound on Van Camp Road at Fairview Avenue. Julie Byrne, Toledo, was northbound on Fairview and stopped at the stop sign at Van Camp. Byrne proceeded through the intersection and was struck by Baranski. Byrne was cited for failure to yield.
Citations Oct. 22:
Ryan Brown, 45, BG, was arrested for robbery in the 100 block of South Main and was taken to jail.
Tampering with theft of utilities: Tracy Swanson, 48
Underage possession of alcohol, open container: Anita Maynard-Vargas, 19; Savannah Munger, 18
Underage consumption: Kayla Arnold, 19
Drug abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia: Jordan Egbert, 18; Sidney Beverly, 18
Speed: Amanda Rupp, 24
Use of unauthorized plates, muffler/excessive noise: Taylor Gore, 27
Use of unauthorized plates, expired registration: Andrew Baldwin-Meinsen, 22
Accidents occurred Oct. 22:
Jazz Clarke, BG, and Garry Hiser, North Baltimore, were traveling northbound on South Main Street at East Wooster Street when Hiser attempted a lane change and struck Clarke. Hiser was cited for marked lanes.
Dylan Descant, Cygnet, was northbound through an alley in the 100 block of East Oak Street when he struck a structure pole. He was cited for OVI, PAC (BAC 0.182), failure to maintain reasonable control and operating a vehicle under OVI suspension
Citations Oct. 23:
Underage/under the influence: Emma Prince, 20
Driving under suspension: Oscar Sauceda, 62; Kyle Cole, 18
Speed: Byron Jefferson, 20
Marked lanes: Abayomi Abodunrin, 37
BG civil enforcement took a complaint about items by a dumpster in the 900 block of East Wooster Street; of cars parking in the yard and furniture in the backyard at the same residence in the 300 block of North Summit Street; of trash on a back porch in the 300 block of North Summit Street; and of trash on the porch and in the yard of a residence in the 200 block of North Enterprise Street.
Police took a report of a vehicle having been gone through in the 700 block of Eighth Street; and a mailbox damaged in the 1200 block of Sand Ridge Road.
Accidents occurred Oct. 23:
Mason Curtis, BG, was stopped in traffic southbound on North Main Street near Poe Road, behind Chrishtianna Borders, Cygnet. The light turned green and Curtin thought Borders moved forward so he did as well. Curtis was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Sara Rashid, Monclova, was eastbound in the 1500 block of East Wooster Street in the inside lane. Mohamed Fadika, Columbus, was pulling out of a private drive, turning left as the outside lane stopped for him. Fadika was cited for failure to yield right of way after being stuck by Rashid.
Todd Reed, Weston, was southbound on North Dunbridge Road and stopped for the red light at East Wooster Street. Grace Spicer, Fremont, was eastbound on East Wooster with a green light. Reed proceeded into the intersection and was struck by Spicer. Reed was cited for signal lights.