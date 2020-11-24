BG POLICE
Accidents occurred Oct. 9:
Jacob Bender, Sheffield Lake, was westbound on East Poe Road behind Joseph Chao, BG. Chao stopped to wait for traffic to turn left onto Willard Drive. Bender was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead after striking Chao.
Citations Oct. 10:
Bryan Russo, 19, Columbia Station, was arrested for underage/under the influence, display of fictitious ID and possession of marijuana. He was taken to jail.
Underage possession of alcohol: Jason Hess, 19
Underage possession of alcohol, open container: Brandon Fleck, 18
Possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, traffic control device: Jake Egger, 21
Failure to signal, OVI, operating a motor vehicle after underage consumption: Kole Freeman, 18
Display of fictitious ID: Deyante Johnson, 20
Misrepresentation by an underage person: Edward McNamara II, 18
Trevor Frey, 20, Wapakoneta, was arrested for criminal mischief and underage/under the influence. He was taken to jail.
Underage/under the influence: Jack Zielinski, 19
Underage/under the influence, disorderly conduct (public urination): Ashley Hart, 19
Open container: Travis Harmon, 22
Speed, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.197): Jayla Hartman, 19
Police responded to the 400 block of North Main Street for a man who had harmed himself.
Accident occurred Oct. 10:
Robert Moosbrugger, BG, backed out of a driveway in the 1400 block of Muirfield Drive and struck Karen Johnson, BG, in the roadway. Moosbrugger was cited for improper starting/backing.
Citations Oct. 11:
OVI/refusal, marked lanes: Elise Wiesenmayer, 24
A vehicle windshield was broken in the 100 block of West Evers Avenue.
Accident occurred Oct. 11:
Daniel Davison, Weston, was westbound on Ohio 64 at Ohio 25 and was preparing to turn right. He began to turn but stopped due to a pedestrian in the walkway. Jeremiah Taylor, Custar, who was following, began to move forward and struck Davison. Taylor was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Citations Oct. 12:
Police responded to the 200 block of East Poe Road where a female had harmed herself.
Police took theft reports in the 200 block of South Summit Street, the 600 block of North Main Street, and the 200 block of Crim Street.
Citations Oct. 13:
Speed: Donna Wetterau, 62; Sarah Schimmoeller, 21
Driving under suspension: Amir Ashakih, 22
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of furniture on a porch in the 200 block of East Clough Street.
Accidents occurred Oct. 13:
Darian Hacker, BG, was eastbound on Napoleon Road, stopped at the light and preparing to turn right onto South Main Street. Connie Studer, Grand Rapids, was westbound on Napoleon and turning left onto South Main. Studer had the green arrow. Hacker turned into the intersection, struck Studer, and was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Megan Kelly, BG, was stopped on East Poe Road at North College Drive when she was struck from behind by Renee Lake, Dublin, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Citations Oct. 14:
Traffic control device, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.089): John Bissman, 22
Speed: Phillip Weaver, 64
A Napoleon Road resident reported seven Visa cards had been added to his Amazon account in his name.
Accidents occurred Oct. 14:
Briley Dotson, BG, was westbound in a parking lot in the 1000 block of North Main Street and attempted to exit left. Valerie Lawrence, Findlay, was northbound in the right turn lane. Dotson was cited for failure to yield the right of way after being struck by Lawrence.
Nicole Lambert, BG; Liangqui Lu, Greenville; and Jonathan Minniear, Walbridge, were stopped at a red light going westbound on East Wooster Street at North Mercer Road. Lambert said she saw Lu moving so started forward but the saw break lights. She was unable to stop and struck Lu, who was pushed into Minniear. Lambert was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Kamryn Pinkelman, Whitehouse, was westbound on East Poe Road and turning left onto Thurstin Avenue. Shantaris Brown, BG, was eastbound on East Poe. Pinkelman was cited for failure to yield the right of way after being struck by Brown.
Citations Oct. 15:
Disorderly conduct, criminal mischief: Shane Hesketh, 26
Accidents occurred Oct. 15:
Dylan Dauer, Toledo, was northbound on South Main Street, traveling through the East Napoleon Road intersection. He had a protected net that was extended too high in the air and the net struck the traffic signal, disabling it. He was cited for secured loads.
Michael Long, Grand Rapids, was stopped in traffic on South Main Street near East Gypsy Lane Road. Dustin Eblin-Trumbull was behind Long. Logan Whitacre, BG, was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance after striking Eblin-Trumbull, who was pushed into Long.
Daniel Dieter, BG, and Matthew Cubberley, BG, were southbound in the 17700 block of North Dixie Highway. Dieter stopped, waiting to turn left onto Nims Road when he was struck by Cubberley, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Natalie McCafferty, BG, was eastbound on East Wooster Street and entered the second roundabout. She was cited for failure to control after spinning and striking an I-75 sign.