BG POLICE
Citations Sept. 21:
Reckless operation: Cayden Barnett, 17
Citations Sept 26:
Underage/under the influence: Alexandra Ainsley, 19
Citations Sept. 27:
Police responded to a dog bite in the 600 block of Wintergarden Road.
Police and an ambulance responded to the 700 block of East Gypsy Lane Road for a woman screaming.
Police took two criminal damaging reports in the 1200 block of East Wooster Street.
Citations Sept. 28:
Asha Smith, 22, BG, was cited for permitted drug abuse and marked lanes, and was arrested for possession of drugs, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to jail.
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Isabel Germann, 19
Speed: Nancy Otley, 73; Shawn Evans, 32
Speed, unauthorized plates: Joseph Lisa, 24
Furnishing false information: Matthew Severson, 19
Someone reportedly shot paintballs at a business in the 900 block of West Poe Road.
A vehicle was damaged while parked in the 200 block of South Mercer Road
Accidents occurred Sept. 28:
Jacob Fresch, Sandusky, and Claira Rhoades, BG, were stopped in traffic in the 500 block of East Wooster Street. Mason Haas, BG, hit Rhoades, who was pushed into Fresch. Haas was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Erin Bortel, BG, turned right from a drive onto West Wooster Street, stopped at the flashing light at North Wintergarden and was struck from behind by Joselyn Armas, Grand Rapids, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Citations Sept. 29:
Possession of marijuana: Charles Russell, 18; Ian Smith, 18; Mariah Woodruff, 19
Ritchie Vanderbilt, 50, BG, was arrested in the 1000 block of Quail Hollow Drive for criminal trespass. He was taken to jail.
Driving under suspension, traffic control device: Kendrick Aaron, 27
Traffic control device: Matthew Moscrop, 20
BG civil enforcement received a complaint of overgrown grass in the 800 block of Savoie Avenue.
Accident occurred Sept. 29:
Heather Bishop, Perrysburg, was westbound on Clough Street, turning left onto South Main Street. Kathleen Wymer, BG, was northbound on South Main, failed to stop for the red light and struck Bishop. Wymer was cited for signal lights.
Citations Sept. 30:
Timothy Cole, 65, was cited for criminal trespass and criminal damaging after a patrol officer spotted him in a closed business in the 1000 block of North Main Street.
Speed: Airon Williams, 30