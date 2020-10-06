BG POLICE
Citations Aug. 18:
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of a camper in a yard in the 1800 block of Timber Ridge Drive; of a mattress in the right of way in the 100 block of South College Drive; and of a couch in the right of way in the 100 block of South College Drive.
Police gave one warning for loud music.
Accidents occurred Aug. 18:
Nicole Wagner, BG, was eastbound on West Wooster Street and stopped to turn into a private drive near Wintergarden Road. Joyce Oravecz, Rossford, didn’t stop in time, struck Wagner, and was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Citations Aug. 19:
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Devin Pierce, 26
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Summer Wiseman, 22
Disorderly conduct: Harry Stutz, 60
Use of unauthorized plates: Justen Harman, 47
Police recovered a stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of South Maple Street.
BG civil enforcement received a complaint of trash in a yard in the 300 block of Ridge Street; and an overflowing dumpster in the 400 block of West Wooster.
Accidents occurred Aug. 19:
Catherine Schmenk, Napoleon, was eastbound on West Washington when she was struck by Reina Calderon, BG, who made a left turn out of a parking lot. Calderon was cited for rules for turns at intersections.
Citations Aug. 20:
Jeremy Furden, 43, Perrysburg, was arrested for domestic violence in the 600 block of Manville Avenue and was taken to jail.
Mikelle Narciese, 27, Toledo, was arrested for menacing by stalking and was taken to jail.
Police responded to the 100 block of North Main for an unresponsive person.
Police responded to the 1600 block of East Wooster Street for a stolen vehicle report.
Accidents occurred Aug. 20:
Gary Cercek, Seminole, Florida, was parked in the 200 block of North Main Street when his Ram 1500 was struck by an unknown vehicle which left the scene.
Megan Rutledge, BG, was stopped in traffic in the 1000 block of South Main Street when she was struck from behind by Hunter Scwind, BG, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.