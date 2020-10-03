BG POLICE
Accident occurred Aug. 14:
Bethany Jarvi, BG, was eastbound on East Gypsy Lane Road near Campbell Hill Road when a westbound vehicle crossed the center line and struck her side mirror then left the scene.
Citations Aug. 15:
Speed: William Sutton, 30
No operator’s license, display of license plates: Essence Davis, 20
Left of center: Denzel Mitchell, 23
A warning was given to a loud party.
Police responded to the 500 block of East Merry Avenue for loud noises, possibly gunfire.
Accident occurred Aug. 15:
Cheryl Young, BG, and Douglas Rhodes, BG, were both southbound on North Main Street near Dale Drive, Young in the east lane and Rhodes in the west lane. Young attempted to change lanes, struck Rhodes, and was cited for marked lanes.
Citations Aug. 16:
A man reported a person was spreading rumors about him, then was arrested for two outstanding felony warrants. Madison Williams Jr., 22, BG, was taken to jail.
Underage possession of alcohol, open container: Brendan Graves, 18; Nathan Masters, 19
Underage/under the influence: Kyle Blasingame, 18
Display of fictitious ID, underage/under the influence: John Garrett, 18
Display of fictitious ID: Payn Young, 20
Display of plates/validation stickers, driving under suspension: Mohammed Abdul Azeem, 24
Driving under suspension, traffic control device: Anthony Porter, 27
Driving under suspension: Adam Serrato, 25
A PlayStation 4 and sectional sofa were reported stolen from the 300 block of Derby Avenue; and a possible break-in was reported in the 1000 block of Scott Hamilton Drive.
A large loud party complaint was made in the 200 block of North Prospect Street. A warning was given, the party was shut down and litter in the yard was cleaned up.
Citations Aug. 17:
Joshua Keatley, 36, BG, was arrested for domestic violence in the 500 block of East Gypsy Lane Road and was taken to jail.
Driving under suspension (two counts): Bryan Baumbarger, 45
Speed: Lori Smith, 58; Lori Mattson, 51
Expired registration: Elaine Bowersox, 59
Traffic control device: Alma Varela, 73
Citations Aug. 18:
Failure to transfer registration: Makayla Crist, 26
Traffic control device: Joseph Fargo, 20
Driving under suspension, use of unauthorized plates: Andrew Shedron, 47
Traffic signal lights: Wade Payton, 17
Driving under suspension: Terry Cheney, 29
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of a camper in a yard in the 1800 block of Timber Ridge Drive; of a mattress in the right of way in the 100 block of South College Drive; and of a couch in the right of way in the 100 block of South College Drive.
Police gave one warning for loud music.
Accidents occurred Aug. 18:
Nicole Wagner, BG, was eastbound on West Wooster Street and stopped to turn into a private drive near Wintergarden Road. Joyce Oravecz, Rossford, didn’t stop in time, struck Wagner, and was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Citations Aug. 19:
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Devin Pierce, 26
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Summer Wiseman, 22
Disorderly conduct: Harry Stutz, 60
Use of unauthorized plates: Justen Harman, 47
Police recovered a stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of South Maple Street.
BG civil enforcement received a complaint of trash in a yard in the 300 block of Ridge Street; and an overflowing dumpster in the 400 block of West Wooster.
Accidents occurred Aug. 19:
Catherine Schmenk, Napoleon, was eastbound on West Washington when she was struck by Reina Calderon, BG, who made a left turn out of a parking lot. Calderon was cited for rules for turns at intersections.
Citations Aug. 20:
Jeremy Furden, 43, Perrysburg, was arrested for domestic violence in the 600 block of Manville Avenue and was taken to jail.
Mikelle Narciese, 27, Toledo, was arrested for menacing by stalking and was taken to jail.
Police responded to the 100 block of North Main for an unresponsive person.
Police responded to the 1600 block of East Wooster Street for a stolen vehicle report.
Accidents occurred Aug. 20:
Gary Cercek, Seminole, Florida, was parked in the 200 block of North Main Street when his Ram 1500 was struck by an unknown vehicle which left the scene.
Megan Rutledge, BG, was stopped in traffic in the 1000 block of South Main Street when she was struck from behind by Hunter Scwind, BG, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.