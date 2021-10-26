BG POLICE
Citations Sept. 9:
Police responded to a report of three subjects going through multiple cars in the 1500 block of Clough Street. Xavier Gillen, 18, Findlay, was arrested for theft, criminal trespass obstructing official business and underage possession of alcohol. McKie Dubose, 20, Findlay, was arrested for theft, criminal trespass and obstructing official business. Elijah Miller, 18, Fostoria, was arrested for theft, criminal trespass and obstructing official business. All three were taken to jail. Charges for Madison Doerfer, 20, Findlay, for obstructing justice were sent to municipal court and she was arrested Sept. 13 and taken to jail.
Driver license misrepresentation: Trey Horstman, BG
Open container: Kylie Woolwine, Maumee; Leah Kennedy, Maumee
Drug abuse/marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Madison Green, Maumee
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Sydney Degaten, BG; Nina Johansson, BGSU
Underage possession of alcohol, furnishing false information to obtain alcohol: Hazel Hutchins, BG
Signal lights: Diane Labie, Napoleon
Speed: Grace Elton, BG
Expired registration: Linda Fry, BG; Haylee Kirkman, Wayne
Failure to yield right of way: Maria Alley, Grand Rapids
Police responded to the 100 block of Manville Avenue for a report of criminal damaging and for a separate report of theft from a motor vehicle, and to the 1000 block of Third Street for an apartment that was entered overnight as well as a separate report of criminal damaging.
Police took reports of items taken from vehicles in the 200 block of Manville Avenue, the 400 block of South Enterprise Street and the 100 block of Troup Avenue.
Citations Sept. 10:
Underage possession of alcohol: Lacie Martin, Wellington; Jared Ross, Mansfield; Logan Hill, Toledo; Marlon Scott, Toledo; Anaya Trevino, Toledo; Isaac Thomas, Toledo; Austin Ausmus, Petersburg, Michigan.
Underage/under the influence, furnishing false information to obtain alcohol: Jessica Johnson, BG; Makenzie Cookson, BG
Underage possession of alcohol, driver license misrepresentation: Kersten Seeley, BG; Allison Carner, BG
Underage under the influence, disorderly conduct/public urination: Hannah Barga, BG
OVI, PAC, (BAC 0.229), marked lanes, time for lighted lights: Nicholas Corral, BG
Police responded to the middle school on a report of an unruly juvenile.
Disorderly conduct/public urination, driver license misrepresentation: Anthony Messina, BG
Disorderly conduct/public urination: Giffin Hess, Bellevue
Open container, underage possession of alcohol, display of fictitious ID: Ian Stawinski, Perrysburg
Expired registration, use of unauthorized plates: Claire Thompson, BG
Speed: Nathan Ambos, BG
Display of plates/validation stickers: Akwasi Sarpong, BG
Failure to yield right of way: Robert Claypool, BG
Expired registration: Olivia Peterson, BG
Driving under suspension: Eric Morant, Toledo
Police responded to a complaint of disorderly conduct at the humane society and to the theft of a storage unit in the 2000 block of Victory Lane.
Citations Sept. 11:
Eric Morant, 21, Toledo, was arrested for criminal trespass and criminal mischief in the 100 block of North Prospect Street. He was taken to jail. Ronald Lyons, 21, Toledo, reportedly ran and eluded police. Charges of criminal mischief, criminal trespass and obstructing official business were sent to municipal court.
Open container: Gabriel Humason, Sylvania; Jaclyn Shetterly, BG; Madison Pollino, BG
Disorderly conduct/unable to care for self, underage/under the influence, display of fictitious ID: Maguire Vollmar, Liberty Center
Underage/under the influence: Kaiya Thomas, Perrysburg
Criminal mischief: Nicholas Chester, BG
Underage possession of alcohol, obstructing official business: Isaiah Brewer, Romulus, Michigan
Underage possession of alcohol, open container: Aaron Frederick, Clyde; Madison Biddle, Toledo; Chloe Sargent, BG; Kiara Drew, BG; Jayden Segarra, Findlay
Drug abuse/marijuana, possession of hashish: Michael McQueen, Lima
Drug abuse/marijuana: Anthony Melvin, Lima
Open container, underage possession of alcohol, display of fictitious ID: Brooke Brown, BGSU
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Aaron Buchy, New Lebanon
Failure to reinstate license: Eric Baxter, Fostoria
Police responded to assaults at a bar in the 200 block of North Main Street and in the 100 block of East Court Street.
Police responded to a possible suicide attempt in the 700 block of Sand Ridge Road.
Citations Sept. 12:
Jacob Boles, 21, Gurley, Alabama, was arrested in the 1500 block of East Clough Street for felonious assault and possession of criminal tools. He was taken to jail.
Saidou Sow, 21, BG, was arrested in the 200 block of North Main Street for disorderly conduct/fighting and obstructing official business. Sow was taken to jail.
A fight started behind Liquid Bar between staff and a customer who refused to leave. Casey Yutzy, 23, Sylvania, was arrested for criminal trespass and was taken to jail.
Open container: Anthony Akinruntan, BG; Lasaun Bacchus, BG; Moise Mukengeshay, Toledo; Isiah Khalfani, Toledo
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Eterdo Mulumba, Toledo
Drug abuse/marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Logan Pope, BG
Driving under suspension: Nathaniel Burgy, BG
Assured clear distance ahead: Cooper Schummrick, Plymouth, Michigan
Operator allowing a person to ride or hang on the outside of a moving vehicle: Davion Harris, Toledo
Failure to yield right of way: Kelly Beavers, BG
Failure to register: Bryan Reynolds, Wayne
Police responded to the 800 block of third street for a car that had been entered and to the 300 block of North Main for damage to a car.
Police responded to the 100 block of University Lane for an unresponsive male in a hot tub. The death was determined to be by natural causes.
Citations Sept. 13:
Driving under OVI suspension, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.336): Douglas Doster, BG
Drug abuse/marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Kendall Williams, BGSU
Display of plates/validation stickers: David Bloom, Gibsonburg
Assured clear distance ahead: Selena Davies, Walbridge
Failure to register: Saige Meyer, McClure; Maximillian Osborn, BG
Police responded to a report of a person threatening to harm a dog in the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue.
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of furniture on a front porch in the 500 block of Thurstin Avenue.
Citations Sept. 14:
Theft/shoplifting, possession of criminal tools: Sherrie Kidd, Toledo
Expired registration, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Victor Guerra, Bowling Green
Citations Sept. 15:
Douglas Doster, 39, BG, was arrested in the 500 block of South Maple Street for disorderly conduct/unable to care for self and criminal trespass. He was taken to jail.
Assured clear distance ahead: Cynthia Diller, BG
Fictitious plates, failure to register: Patricia Welling, BG
Display of license plates: Parker Farrow, BG
Failure to register: Noah Puente, BG
Improper starting/backing vehicles: Cody Steiner, Risingsun
Display of plates/validation sticker: Madison Stumm, Sylvania