BG POLICE
Citations Aug. 26:
A political sign was stolen from a yard in the 400 block of Wintergarden Road; and criminal damaging was reported in the 100 block of South Enterprise.
Police responded to the post office for an upset male who was yelling and cursing at staff.
Citations Aug. 27:
Misrepresentation to obtain alcohol: Joseph Krause, 18
Nuisance party: Olethia Ketcham, 21; Anna Kinzel, 19; Christina Conforto, 20
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Mason Loeffler, 19; Bryce Hudik, 20
No valid license: Henry Pearson, 56
Traffic control device: Bailey Hamilton, 20
Display of plates/validation stickers: Christopher Barnes, 63
Accidents occurred Aug. 27:
Joni Babka-Owens, Sylvania, was stopped in traffic while eastbound on Ohio 64 in the area of South College Drive when she was struck from behind by Kira Silver, BG, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Terri Kirby, BG, was northbound on South Main Street, stopped at Wooster Street. Connor Wilson, Weston, was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance after running into Kirby.
Citations Aug. 28:
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: John Barker, 18
Andrew Toffler, 18, BG, was arrested for underage possession of alcohol, open container and obstructing official business. He was taken to jail.
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Hannah Hartley, 19
Possession of marijuana: Laina Sansotta, 19
Wrong way/one way: Juliana Bobnar, 20
Failure to reinstate license: Jay Winslow, 30
Driving under suspension, failure to reinstate license, windshields and wipers: David Cox, 25
Driving under suspension: Blanca Menjivar, 34
Speed: Patrick Campos, 20
Seat belt: Daniel Walter, 19
Theft of vehicle parts was reported in the 100 block of West Poe Road.
Police responded to a male lying in the roadway in the 200 block of Liberty Street. He was released to his mother and warned for disorderly conduct.
Accidents occurred Aug. 28:
Jamie Arthur, Commerce Township, Michigan, was eastbound on East Court Street and Brendan Kramer, BG, was southbound on North Enterprise Street. Kramer stopped at the posted sign then proceeded into the intervention. Arthur said he was looking for a business and failed to stop at his stop sign. He was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Emily Thomson, Wellington, and Anthony Clark, BG, were traveling east on East Wooster Street, approaching South College Drive. Thomson slowed to turn and was struck from behind by Clark, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Citations Aug. 29:
Underage/under the influence: Evelyn Deuser, 18; Rylee Rushing, 18
Underage possession of alcohol: Christopher Broffman, 18
Headlights required at night, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.113): Morgan Planalp, 22
Theft/shoplifting: Brian Steward, 40
Disorderly conduct/fighting: Noah Puente, 20; Jordan Krause, 22
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Marly Geretz, 19; Jhenia Thomas, 22
Misrepresentation to obtain alcohol, underage alcohol offense: Luciano Garcia, 19
Expired registration: Regan Haas, 22
Two political signs were reported stolen in the 100 block of North Maple Street.
Citations Aug. 30:
Underage possession of alcohol: Payton Kepling, 20
Furnishing false information to obtain tobacco: Matthew Steinmetz, 19
Furnishing false information to obtain alcohol: Liberty Mosher, 18
A political sign was stolen from a yard in the 100 block of North Maple.
Citations Aug. 31:
Petty theft: Sarah Thomas, 41
Speed: Joshua Daniels, 21; William Kring, 18
Display of plates: Cory Foster, 20
A political sign was stolen from a yard in the 800 block of East Gypsy Lane Road.
BG civil enforcement received a complaint of weed growth in the ditches in the 900 block of North Wintergarden Road; of garbage in the yard and furniture on the porch in the 300 block of North Summit Street; of trash in the yard in the 200 block of North Enterprise Street; of overgrown weeds in the 300 block of East Wooster Street; and of a yard that needed mowed in the 600 block of Pasteur Avenue.
Citations Sept. 1:
Theft/shoplifting: Amanda Schmidt, 29
Speed, OVI/refusal, driving under suspension, open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle: Roger Lambert, 31
Speed: Connor Hess, 20
Driving under suspension, failure to reinstate license: Heather Wright, 38
Motorcycle temporary permit/no helmet: Patrick Dirksmeier, 21
Accidents occurred Sept. 1:
Nicole Cox, Newark, was northbound on North Mercer, Road slowing to turn left, when she was hit from behind by Zachary Vogt, BG, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Citations Sept. 2:
Wiseman Baker Jr., 56, listed as homeless, was arrested for domestic violence and was taken to jail.
Window tint restrictions: Payton Kepling, 20
Invalid plates/identification stickers, driving under suspension: Joseph Cosentino, 23
Speed: Madison Espen, 20
Driving under suspension: Vinisha Baker, 33
Display of plates: Dorathy Gangwer, 53
BG civil enforcement received complaints about an overgrown yard in the 400 block of South Main Street and overgrown weeds in the 200 block of South Prospect Street.
Police took a graffiti report in the 300 block of East Napoleon Road.
Accidents occurred Sept. 2:
Jordyn Peterson, Richmond Heights, was eastbound in a parking lot in the 500 block of Thurstin Avenue. Chrishanna Mason, Mansfield, was northbound on Thurstin. Peterson attempted to turn left out of the lot and was cited for failure to yield right of way after striking Mason.
Malayna Garland, BG, was westbound in the 1200 block of West Wooster Street and after slowing down, was struck from behind by Ryan Freeby, BG, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Nathan Whitt, BG, was eastbound on West Gypsy Lane Road and South Main Street, preparing to turn left. Roger Pacheco, BG, was westbound on East Gypsy Lane and going straight through the intersection. Whitt said he had a yellow light and Pacheco said he had a green light. Whitt was cited for failure to yield the right of way on the left turn after being struck by Pacheco.
Citations Sept. 3:
Display of fictitious ID: Kaylee Deering, 20
Speed: Blake Butsko, 19; Nathaniel Carter, 19
Brake equipment specification: Jessica Gibson, 25
A trailer was reported stolen from the 400 block of East Clough.
BG civil enforcement received a complaint of tall grass in a yard in the 200 block of South Prospect.
Accidents occurred Sept. 3:
Bill Lorenzen, BG, was northbound on South Main Street and after coming to a stop, was struck from behind by Olivia Compora, Monroe, Michigan, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Joshua Garcia, BG, was stopped at the stop sign at Oak and North Main streets when he was struck from behind by Audrey Schweers, BG. No citations were given.
Terry Carr, Centerville, was parked in the 200 block of South Prospect Street when an unknown vehicle struck his Mazda6 and left the scene.
Katrina Sowers, BG, was northbound on South Main Street and upon slowing down, was struck from behind by Anthony Dishop, BG, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Citations Sept. 4:
Kameron Keegan, 21, Oak Harbor, was arrested for domestic violence and was taken to jail.
Possession of marijuana: Jadyn Hill, 19
Joshua Nuzum, 29, BG, was cited for open container and was arrested on an outstanding warrant. He was taken to jail.
Misrepresentation to obtain alcohol: Grant Hartnett, 19; Joshua Auten, 19
Furnishing false information: Emmanuel Sadala, 20
Criminal trespassing: Justin Hartford, 20
Underage/under the influence, display of fictitious ID: Jacob Lewis, 20
Driving under suspension: Ta Nisha Hogue, 31 (two counts); Dewey Darby, 52
No motorcycle endorsement: Adam Canterbury, 22
Speed: Joshua Tuttle, 22; Anthony Young, 20
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of bushes growing over the sidewalk in the 300 block of East Napoleon Road.
Lawn furniture was reported taken from the 700 block of East Clough Street.
Accidents occurred Sept. 4:
Shawn Jackson, BG, and Oscar Delgado, BG, were in the left turn lane, stopped at the light at West Gypsy Lane Road and South Main Street facing east. A semi-trailer turned west onto Gypsy Lane. Jackson thought the semi didn’t have enough room and started to back up, striking Delgado, who was behind him. Jackson was cited for improper starting and backing.
Damon Marcum, Liberty Center, and Mary Boyle, BG, were both southbound on South Main Street. Marcum attempted to turn right from the left lane into a parking lot and turned in front of Boyle. Boyle struck Marcum, who was cited for marked lanes.
Citations Sept. 5:
Kyle E. Jones, 20, Toledo, was arrested for domestic violence and possession of marijuana. He was taken to jail.
Eric Wilson, 27, BG, was arrested for domestic violence and was taken to jail.
Caden Trefzger, 19, BG, was arrested for open container, underage possession of alcohol and obstructing official business. He was taken to jail. At the same time, Dylan Hartman, 22, was cited for disorderly conduct.
Furnishing false information: Kennadi Martin, 19
Right of way: William McDonald, 22
Police responded to the hospital and to the 300 block of Ridge Street for sexual assault reports.
A package was stolen from a porch in the 1700 block of Waterford Drive; and a house and car were egged overnight in the 300 block of West Poe Road.
Accidents occurred Sept. 5:
Roselyn Brinkman, BG, was northbound in the 100 block of North Main Street. Benjamin Welborn, BG, was preparing to enter traffic from a parking spot and pulled out in front of Brinkman and was struck. Welborn was cited for improper starting and backing.
Citations Sept. 6:
Underage/under the influence: Austin Maupin, 20
Police responded to the hospital for a sexual assault report.
Police responded to the 600 block of Elm Street for a report of cruelty to an animal.
Police were flagged down by a female in the 500 block of Napoleon Road who said she was being followed by a man. Police located the male, who was requesting medical attention. He was taken by BG EMS to the hospital.
Accidents occurred Sept. 6:
Robin Guidera, BG, was westbound on Pearl Street, approaching South Grove Street. Chelsea Sharp, BG, was on South Grove at Pearl, entered the intersection and struck Guidera. Sharp was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Citations Sept. 7:
Wrong way/one way, OVI, operating a vehicle after underage consumption: Rodolfo Alfaro-Beltran Jr., 19
Brandon Ludwig, 27, Arcadia, was arrested for OVI/urine, no operator’s license, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, open container in a motor vehicle, and possession of a Schedule I or II drug. He was taken to jail.
Speed: Chloe Black, 20
Driving under suspension: Bryce Hughes, 21
Two yard signs were stolen from a yard in the 800 block of Ferndale Court.
Accidents occurred Sept. 7:
Jennifer Mowery, BG, and Benjamin Molseed, BG, were northbound on South Main Street approaching East Napoleon Road. According to Mowery, Molseed began to change lanes and struck her Kia. Molseed said he never changed lanes and never made contact with another vehicle. There was no damage to his Pontiac.
Jennifer Otto, Mentor, was eastbound on East Wooster Street, waiting to enter the roundabout. Benjamin Zahorec, Lorain, didn’t stop in time, struck Otto from behind, and was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Citations Sept. 8:
Joe L. Downer III, 23, BG, was cited for lanes of travel, no operator’s license and drug abuse/marijuana. He was taken to jail where he was arrested for two warrants through BGSU.
Theft/shoplifting: Rochelle McCoy, 44
Jay Stockwell, 47, BG, was arrested for theft/shoplifting and possession of criminal tools. He was taken to jail.
Frankie Hernandez, 39, was stopped and cited for two counts of driving under suspension. He requested to speak with a supervisor as he felt he was being harassed. It was determined the complaint was unfounded.
Failure to reinstate license: Chrishaun Wallace, 23
Failure to reinstate license, driving under suspension: Alex Hodgkinson, 45
Driving under suspension: Zachariah Carpenter, 36; Hannah Kasapis, 20
Yard signs were stolen in the 800 and 500 blocks of Lafayette Boulevard. BG civil enforcement took a complaint of a shrub growing over the sidewalk in the 500 block of South Main Street.
Accidents occurred Sept. 8:
James Tracy, Cygnet, driving a city trash collection truck, was eastbound in the 300 block of West Evers Avenue when he struck a parked car owned by Stacie Preble.
Shawn Beaverson, BG, was northbound on North Enterprise Street at Frazee Avenue while Emily Schwieterman, Minster, was eastbound on Frazee in the same area. Schwieterman was cited for failure to yield after entering the intersection and striking Beaverson.
Citations Sept. 9:
Driving under suspension: Kayla Smith-Dunipace, 29
Police responded to a stolen package in the 100 block of South Maple Street; an illegal dumping complaint in the 1000 block of North College Drive; and to a suspicious man who walked into a residence in the 1600 block of Waterford Drive with a laundry basket.
Accidents occurred Sept. 9:
Eric Lincoln, North Baltimore, was northbound in the 700 block of South Wintergarden Road when he struck a deer.
Citations Sept. 10:
Falsification, underage/under the influence, display of fictitious ID: Kyle Coffman, 19
Criminal mischief: Nicholas Amato, 20; Jackson Cox, 20
Driving under suspension: Stewart Armstrong, 34 (two counts)
Display of plates: Rinn Rucker, 24
Invalid plates/identification stickers: Bryce Bechstein, 19
Speed: Benjamin Yarbrough, 23
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of furniture in the right of way in the 100 block of Lehman Avenue.
Political signs were reported stolen from the 900 block of North Main Street.
Citations Sept. 11:
Kevin Book, 31, Weston, was arrested for OVI/refusal, prior OVI (second refusal in 20 years), marked lanes and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to jail.
Speed: Jimmy Jones, 20
Police took a report in the 1000 block of Third Street of a dog jumping and biting a shirt; and theft from a vehicle in the 200 block of Manville Avenue.
Accidents occurred Sept. 11:
Emma Matney, BG, had just turned southbound onto Mitchell Road from Gorrill when Kathleen Martinez, BG, went left of center and struck her vehicle. Martinez was cited for driving left of center.
Zachary Wannemacher, Findlay, was northbound on South Main Street at East Wooster Street and stopped for a red light. An unknown vehicle struck him in the back and then left the scene. Courtney Peterson, Roseville, Michigan, later was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Alan Weaver, BG, was eastbound on Dale Drive while Jimmy Mack III, BG, was on a bicycle on the sidewalk on North Main Street in the same area. They ended up hitting each other.
Citations Sept. 12:
Disorderly conduct/loud noise: Kamryn Webken, 21
Disorderly conduct/fighting: Daryl Tolbert, 36; Cassandra Low, 30
Disorderly conduct/public urination: James Gavarone, 20
Disorderly conduct/intoxicated annoy or alarm: Dominic Brown, 22
Nuisance party: Calvin Adams, 21
Criminal damaging, criminal trespass: Ryan Turner, 21
Reasonable control, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.211): Matthew Hill, 27
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Madison Exum, 18
Driving under suspension: Benito Perales, 25 (two counts)
Seat belt: Keara Williams, 22
Speed, driving under suspension: Arjay Oliver, 21
Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 500 block of East Reed.
Citations Sept. 13:
William Etling Jr., 51, BG, was arrested for domestic violence and was taken to jail.
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Olivia Lesch, 19
Underage/under the influence: Riley Drescher, 18; Olivia Roberts, 18
Paxton Jolliff, 21, Midway Park, North Carolina, was arrested for obstructing official business and open container of alcohol. He was taken to jail.
A juvenile was taken to the juvenile detention center on charges of underage/under the influence.
Police responded to the 200 block of South Mercer Road for a small child wandering around with no adults present.
Criminal trespass: Vonquez Rollins, 25
A political sign was damaged in the 900 block of Klotz Road.
Accidents occurred Sept. 13:
Kendra Suder, Seville, was northbound on South Main Street at Napoleon Road and Kaylie McDonald, Plain City, was southbound in the same area. A southbound vehicle in the left lane was waiting to turn left at the intersection. Suder turned left onto West Napoleon and was cited for failure to yield the right of way and pulling in front of and being struck by McDonald.
Citations Sept. 14:
Reasonable control, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.167): Courtney Peterson, 23
BG civil enforcement received a complaint of tall grass in the 200 block of Ada Avenue; trash and drywall in the driveway in the 100 block of South Summit Street; a couch in the right of way in the 100 block of South Summit; and trash in the bushes and a small refrigerator at the side of a house in the 100 block of South Summit.
Citations Sept. 15:
Driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia: Chaee Dixon, 33
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of tall grass in two yards in the 300 block of Derby Avenue.
Accidents occurred Sept. 15:
Olivia Kemerer, Waterville, and Joann Woodbury, BG, were northbound on South Main Street approaching Ada Avenue. Woodbury started to slow for a school bus and was struck from behind by Kemerer, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.