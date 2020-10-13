BG POLICE
Accidents occurred Aug. 20:
Gary Cercek, Seminole, Florida, was parked in the 200 block of North Main Street when an unknown vehicle struck his Dodge Ram, breaking the mirror, before leaving the scene.
Megan Rutledge, BG, was stopped in traffic when she was struck from behind by Hunter Schwind, BG, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Citations Aug. 21:
BG civil enforcement received a complaint of a couch of the roof of a home in the 300 block of North Prospect. Street
Falsification, possession of drug abuse instruments: Jamie Slaughter, 33
Andrew Robinson, 23, Detroit, was arrested for OVI/urine and was cited for possession of marijuana. He was taken to jail.
Disorderly conduct: Katelyn Bache, 20; Ashleigh Bacho, 20
Driving under suspension: Aaron Heldt, 44
Expired registration: Gary Zimmerman, 28
Failure to reinstate license, driving under suspension: Christopher Poellnitz, 52
Traffic signal: Ismail Olayemi, 28
Driving under suspension (two counts): Reed Spencer, 70
No motorcycle enforcement: Louis Abdo, 29
Accidents occurred Aug. 21:
Dayna Dec, Temperance, Michigan, and Reed Spencer, BG, were southbound on Main Street near Clough Street. Dec switched from the left lane to the right lane and struck Spencer. Dec was cited for marked lanes.
Katherine McPherson, Perrysburg, and Doris Franks, Weston, were southbound in the 1200 block of North Main Street. Franks attempted to change lanes and struck McPherson. Franks was cited for marked lanes.
Citations Aug. 22:
Disorderly conduct/loud noise: Levi Booher, 21
Underage alcohol offense, reckless operation, OVI, display fictitious ID, no taillights: Lauren Young, 19
Failure to control, hit/skip: John Hutka, 34
Disorderly conduct: Justin Snyder, 21
Andrew January, 18, was cited for underage/under the influence after he was found asleep while lying on the curb in the 300 block of South Summit Street.
Open container, underage consumption of alcohol: Sean Ryan, 20
Open container: Edgar Ryan, 23
Underage possession of alcohol: Austin Haggard, 18; Colin Murphy, 18
Citations Aug. 23:
Driving under suspension: Javier Almaguer, 21
Speed: Andrew Dilsaver, 44; Darius Wortham, 20
Display of plates, no valid license: Austin Hendrix, 21
Open container: Hunter Bateman, 21
Citations Aug. 24:
Underage possession of alcohol: Bailee Klomp, 20
Speed: Maria Horn, 19; Amy McGiffin, 58; Evelyn Cramer, 21
Spray paint was found on a delivery truck in the 900 block of South Main Street and a storage facility in the 900 block of South Main; and a large capacity handgun magazine was found next to a building in the 200 block of South Mercer Road.
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of an overgrown yard in the 200 block of East Clough Street; overgrown weeds in a yard in the 200 block of South Prospect, the 200 block of South Summit Street and the 300 block of East Court Street; and trash bags in the yard in the 200 block of South Summit.
A woman was given a criminal warning for disorderly conduct after she yelled at a family for not wearing masks while they moved into their apartment in the 700 block of Second Street.
Accidents occurred on Aug. 24:
Shane Sigler, Lima, was eastbound in the 1500 block of East Wooster Street and attempted to negotiate a curve in the roadway. He was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control after he slid into the grass and struck a utility pole.
Rhonda Aguiton, BG, was northbound on South Main Street and turned left toward West Washington Street. She struck Dalton Loveless, Findlay, who was southbound at the intersection. Aguiton was cited for failure to yield the right of a way.
Wendy Hensley, BG, was traveling eastbound on Pearl Street near Hillcrest Drive. She went off the road and struck two mailboxes. She was cited for OVI, PAC/BAC (0.183) and failure to control.
Citations Aug. 25:
A juvenile was arrested in the 1000 block of Klotz Road after getting aggressive with staff. He was charged with assault and taken to the juvenile detention center.
Theft/shoplifting: Melissa Jackson, 21
Defective exhaust, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.121), drug abuse/marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container of alcohol: Dillon Baird, 28
Speed: Brycen Bais, 20
Traffic control device: Jaden Ludwig, 20
Failure to reinstate license, driving under suspension: David Meek, 63
Use of unauthorized plates: Dominique Michael, 18
Citations Aug. 26:
Devin Brownlee, 28, BG, was arrested on warrants out of Perrysburg and BGSU. He also was cited for open container. He was taken to jail where he posted bond and was released.
Police stopped a vehicle that was reported stolen from Cleveland. Diego Shumate, 18, BG, was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and was taken to jail.
Display of plates: Noah Massey, 20
Speed: Reilly Troszak, 24
A political sign was stolen from a yard in the 400 block of Wintergarden Road; and criminal damaging was reported in the 100 block of South Enterprise.
Police responded to the post office for an upset male who was yelling and cursing at staff.
Citations Aug. 27:
Misrepresentation to obtain alcohol: Joseph Krause, 18
Nuisance party: Olethia Ketcham, 21; Anna Kinzel, 19; Christina Conforto, 20
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Mason Loeffler, 19; Bryce Hudik, 20
No valid license: Henry Pearson, 56
Traffic control device: Bailey Hamilton, 20
Display of plates/validation stickers: Christopher Barnes, 63
Accidents occurred Aug. 27:
Joni Babka-Owens, Sylvania, was stopped in traffic while eastbound on Ohio 64 in the area of South College Drive when she was struck from behind by Kira Silver, BG, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Terri Kirby, BG, was northbound on South Main Street, stopped at Wooster Street. Connor Wilson, Weston, was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance after running into Kirby.
Citations Aug. 28:
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: John Barker, 18
Andrew Toffler, 18, BG, was arrested for underage possession of alcohol, open container and obstructing official business. He was taken to jail.
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Hannah Hartley, 19
Possession of marijuana: Laina Sansotta, 19
Wrong way/one way: Juliana Bobnar, 20
Failure to reinstate license: Jay Winslow, 30
Driving under suspension, failure to reinstate license, windshields and wipers: David Cox, 25
Driving under suspension: Blanca Menjivar, 34
Speed: Patrick Campos, 20
Seat belt: Daniel Walter, 19
Theft of vehicle parts was reported in the 100 block of West Poe Road.
Police responded to a male lying in the roadway in the 200 block of Liberty Street. He was released to his mother and warned for disorderly conduct.
Accidents occurred Aug. 28:
Jamie Arthur, Commerce Township, Michigan, was eastbound on East Court Street and Brendan Kramer, BG, was southbound on North Enterprise Street. Kramer stopped at the posted sign then proceeded into the intervention. Arthur said he was looking for a business and failed to stop at his stop sign. He was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Emily Thomson, Wellington, and Anthony Clark, BG, were traveling east on East Wooster Street, approaching South College Drive. Thomson slowed to turn and was struck from behind by Clark, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Citations Aug. 29:
Underage/under the influence: Evelyn Deuser, 18; Rylee Rushing, 18
Underage possession of alcohol: Christopher Broffman, 18
Headlights required at night, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.113): Morgan Planalp, 22
Theft/shoplifting: Brian Steward, 40
Disorderly conduct/fighting: Noah Puente, 20; Jordan Krause, 22
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Marly Geretz, 19; Jhenia Thomas, 22
Misrepresentation to obtain alcohol, underage alcohol offense: Luciano Garcia, 19
Expired registration: Regan Haas, 22
Two political signs were reported stolen in the 100 block of North Maple Street.
Citations Aug. 30:
Underage possession of alcohol: Payton Kepling, 20
Furnishing false information to obtain tobacco: Matthew Steinmetz, 19
Furnishing false information to obtain alcohol: Liberty Mosher, 18
A political sign was stolen from a yard in the 100 block of North Maple.
Citations Aug. 31:
Petty theft: Sarah Thomas, 41
Speed: Joshua Daniels, 21; William Kring, 18
Display of plates: Cory Foster, 20
A political sign was stolen from a yard in the 800 block of East Gypsy Lane Road.
BG civil enforcement received a complaint of weed growth in the ditches in the 900 block of North Wintergarden Road; of garbage in the yard and furniture on the porch in the 300 block of North Summit Street; of trash in the yard in the 200 block of North Enterprise Street; of overgrown weeds in the 300 block of East Wooster Street; and of a yard that needed mowed in the 600 block of Pasteur Avenue.