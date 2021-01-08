BG POLICE
Citations Nov. 25:
Aggravated menacing: Devon Battig, 25
Driving under suspension: Jaccob Snow, 29
Citations Nov. 26:
Police responded to the 1700 block of East Wooster Street for an unconscious woman. Sarah Ward, 43, was taken to the hospital and then was cited for abusing harmful intoxicants.
Police responded to the 100 block of Troup Avenue for a vehicle that was broken into.
Police responded to the 1000 block of North Main Street for a criminal damaging report.
Citations Nov. 27:
Police responded to the 1000 block of North Grove for a man passed out in front of the apartment building. Scott Reuss, 56, BG, was arrested for criminal trespass and assault and cited for drug abuse/marijuana. He was taken to jail.