BG POLICE
Citations Nov. 15:
Police responded to a criminal damaging complaint in the 400 block of East Wooster, and a property damage complaint in the 800 block of Fourth Street.
Citations Nov. 16:
Speed: Mary Pappas, 30
Temporary driving permit: Layne Fry, 17
Accidents occurred Nov. 16:
Whitney Moneer, BG, was southbound on North Dunbridge Road while Amanda Sanchez, BG, was eastbound on East Poe Road. Both vehicles stopped at their respective stop signs at the intersection. Moneer said she proceeded through the intersection and was struck by Sanchez, who was turning right. Sanchez said she started turning and was struck by Moneer. No citations were given.
Jesus Alvarez, Wayne, was turning left (northbound) onto South Main Street from a parking lot, crossed several lanes of traffic and drove over the curb of the northbound lane. He then struck a decorative boulder in the street lawn area in the 900 block of South Main. He was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.
David Miesmer, BG, was parked on North Main Street near Oak Street when his Chevy Tahoe was struck by a vehicle that didn’t stop. Addison Vance, Hamler, was later cited for marked lanes.
Accidents occurred Nov. 17:
A silver Acura was northbound on North Wintergarden Road when it drive over the curb and hit a “Stop Sign Ahead” sign. The driver stopped and told parks and rec employees he was not sure what happened then drove away.
Arnold Sickmiller, Custar, was southbound on Wintergarden Road at Pine Valley Drive. Zachary Furnas, BG, was crossing Wintergarden from Clark Street to Pine Valley and was cited for failure to yield the right of way after being struck by Sickmiller. Sickmiller was taken to the hospital by BG EMS for possible injury. Debbie Sickmiller, Custar, a passenger in his vehicle, also was transported to the hospital with suspected minor injury.
Daniel Byers, Mentor, and a red Chrysler Town and Country were parked on East Wooster Street just east of Main Street. The Chrysler backed into Byers’ Honda Civil while attempted to enter traffic, then left the scene.
Citations Nov. 18:
Driving under suspension (two counts), muffler required: Phillip Dixie, 47
Wrongful entrustment of a motor vehicle: Amber Walker, 37
Police responded to the hospital to pick up a sexual assault kit.
Citations Nov. 19:
Trespass, attempted theft/shoplifting: Cassidy Cervantes, 21
Disorderly conduct: Spencer Prenger, 19
Invalid license plates, driving under suspension, failure to register: Emoni Ham, 24
Display of plates, invalid plates/identification mark: Megan Evans, 25
Accidents occurred Nov. 19:
A 17-year-old BG resident was riding a bicycle on the sidewalk eastbound on East Napoleon Road. An older black pickup truck turned onto Manville Avenue while the bicyclist was in the roadway. The teen struck the truck, flipped off the bike and landed on his shoulder. The driver got out and spoke with the teen but never identified himself.
Citations occurred Nov. 20:
Defective exhaust, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Joshua Collignon, 39
Failure to reinstate, no valid license: Alberto Castillo, 47
Police responded to the 400 block of South Enterprise Street for a deceased male.
A man was taken to the hospital after he was found on a bench in front of a downtown bar. Bystanders said the man was inside the bar for several hours and was intoxicated. He was warned for disorderly conduct.
A 17-year-old Bowling Green teen was arrested in the 800 block of North Summit for domestic violence. She was taken to jail.
Accidents occurred Nov. 20:
Tony Johnson, BG, was following Cody Pepitone, Dayton, westbound on East Wooster Street near Thurstin Avenue. Johnson was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead after striking Pepitone.
John Rodriguez, Pemberville, and Dana Mader, Gibsonburg, were parked in the 200 block of North Main Street. Joshua Ketcham, BG, exited a private parking lot in the same block, turned north and swiped the two parked vehicles then continued northbound but left behind the passenger side mirror and pieces of a blue vehicle. Ketcham was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.
Citations Nov. 21:
Headlights required, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.112): Alec Landon, 20
Shawn McKenzie, 30, BG, was arrested for unauthorized plates, expired registration, drug trafficking, improper transportation of a firearm and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to jail.
Shawn McKenzie, 30, BG, was arrested for invalid plate/identification mark, trafficking offense, possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts), improper handling of a firearm and display of plates. He was taken to jail.
Anthony Duarte, 53, Swanton, was arrested after the car he was driving struck a telephone pole in the 200 block of South Main. He was charged with failure to maintain reasonable control, OVI/refusal, and state OVI (prior refusal in the past 20 years). He was taken to jail.
Police stopped Nathan Stoepfel, 24, for failure to maintain reasonable control after he hit the curb in the 1400 block of East Wooster. He was cited for OVI, PAC (BAC 0.155) and reasonable control. He was released to his father.
Driving under suspension: Eric Clampit Jr., 33; Alexander Mateos, 20
Speed: Lanaysha Banks, 19; Will Gurney, 18
Police responded to the 1000 block of North Main Street for criminal damaging to a car, and to the 100 block of West Gypsy Lane to where a car may have been punched.
Accidents occurred Nov. 21:
Cameron Flowler, Custar, struck a deer while northbound on North Main Street near Newton Road.
Citations Nov. 22:
Police cited Preston Gower, 18, for underage/under the influence after he was found in a backyard in the 300 block of Sand Ridge Road.
Charges were filed for Joshua Laurer, 29, Fremont, for menacing and disorderly conduct with persistence. He was served by Fremont police. He was released from jail on an own recognizance bond.
Expired registration: Crystal Henrick, 28
Citations Nov. 23:
Drug abuse/marijuana, drug abuse/hashish, possession of drug paraphernalia: Damian Garlo, 18
Police took a report of damages to bushes and landscaping in the 400 block of South Wintergarden Road/Pine Valley Drive; and of criminal damage in the 200 block of North Main Street.
Accidents occurred Nov. 23:
David Tietie, McClure, was stopped on East Gypsy Lane Road when he was struck from behind by Rodney Roth, BG, who had crossed the railroad tracks and didn’t see Tietie had stopped until it was too late. Roth struck Tietie and was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Citations Nov. 24:
Disorderly conduct/loud noise: Gage Schenk, 21
Speed: Andrew Gaytan, 22; Michael Adkins, 63
Police took reports of runaway juveniles in the 300 block of Colony Lane, and a runaway child from the 100 block of West Wooster Street.
Police wrote a citation for Harmony Gallant, 25, BG, for theft. When she didn’t contact police to receive the citation, a warrant was issued for her arrest. She was arrested Nov. 30 and taken to jail.
Police responded to criminal damaging complaints in the 400 block of North Main Street and the 200 block of East Poe Road.
Citations Nov. 25:
Aggravated menacing: Devon Battig, 25
Driving under suspension: Jaccob Snow, 29
Citations Nov. 26:
Police responded to the 1700 block of East Wooster Street for an unconscious woman. Sarah Ward, 43, was taken to the hospital and then was cited for abusing harmful intoxicants.
Police responded to the 100 block of Troup Avenue for a vehicle that was broken into.
Police responded to the 1000 block of North Main Street for a criminal damaging report.
Citations Nov. 27:
Police responded to the 1000 block of North Grove for a man passed out in front of the apartment building. Scott Reuss, 56, BG, was arrested for criminal trespass and assault and cited for drug abuse/marijuana. He was taken to jail.