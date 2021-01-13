BG POLICE
Citations Dec. 2:
Speed: Joseph Sturgis, 24
Driving under suspension: Steven Richter, 46
Accidents occurred Dec. 2:
Christina Conforto, BG, was southbound on Clough Street approaching the four-way stop at Campbell Hill Road. Kristine Durr, BG, was westbound on Clough and reached the intersection before Conforto. Durr stopped then proceeded forward and was struck by Conforto, who stopped at the stop sign after Durr. Conforto was cited for failure to yield right of way after striking Durr.
Citations Dec. 3:
Unsafe motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon: Eddie Andrews II, 22
Accidents occurred Dec. 3:
Stephen Glomski, BG, and Jerry McBride, BG, were eastbound on Poe Road near Dove Drive. Glomski made a lane change to pass a stopped vehicle. McBride also made a lane change and struck Glomski. No citations were issued.
Citations Dec. 4:
Several police units were called to the hospital for a report of a combative male inside the ER. Tracy Ammerman, 29, Blissfield, Michigan, allegedly made threatening statements and actions to ER staff including the doctor. He was arrested for menacing and was taken to jail.
Defective exhaust, driving under suspension, failure to reinstate license: Bryan Whitacre, 30
Furnishing false information to buy tobacco: Mason Lentz, 18
Speed: Dashawnda Belcher, 27; Michele Amborski, 50
Failure to reinstate, driving under suspension: Geron Tate, 28
Police responded to the 700 block of Napoleon Road for an unconscious female.
Citations Dec. 5:
Steven Sharp, 46, BG, was arrested in the 500 block of South Main Street for aggravated menacing and was taken to jail.
Public indecency: Thomas Shadle, 77
Police responded to the 100 block of South Enterprise Street for a report of a suicidal male.
Speed: Kervonne Day, 23
Citations Dec. 6:
Police responded to the 400 block of East Merry Avenue for a possible suicide attempt.
Charges were file against Benjamin Betts, 31, Toledo, for violating a protection order. He was arrested at municipal court and was taken to jail.
Display of plates/validation stickers: Michael Siebert, 28
Accidents occurred Dec. 6:
Patricia Anderson, North Port, Florida, was westbound on East Wooster Street and went to make a left turn into the Starbucks parking lot. She entered the exit side of the drive and when trying to correct, drove over and across the curb barrier of the entrance. She was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.
Citations Dec. 7:
Driving under suspension, display of plates/validation stickers: Todd Booth, 35
Police responded to the 600 block of Cedar Lane for an unresponsive female.
Police gave a criminal warning for criminal trespass to a man found sleeping under a picnic table in the 900 block of South Main.
Citations Dec. 8:
BG civil enforcement took a complaint about trash on a front porch in the 400 block of South Church Street.
OVI/pending urine results, two headlights required at night, stop light, taillights, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Jamie Almaguer, 58
Speed: John Hahn, 20; Rhonda Dalton-Green, 47
Driving under suspension: Krystal Decker, 30
Citations Dec. 10:
Disorderly conduct/loud noise: Teagan McCready, 20
Cody Briggs, 23, was cited for prohibited hunting after police were called to the 600 block of Haskins Road on a report of a man shooting a deer in a backyard with a bow.
Speed: Ally Blom, 21; Iyanna Ross, 20
Accidents occurred Dec. 10:
An unknown vehicle northbound on North Main Street at Washington Street and struck the side mirror of Katrina Plikerd’s Nissan Maxima, which was parked, and left the scene. The driver was later identified as Patricia Kania, BG. No citation was given.
Drew Ritzler, BG, was northbound on South Main attempting to turn left onto Colony Lane. Janae King, Bloomdale, was southbound approaching that intersection. William McDowell, Perrysburg, was on Colony Lane, facing east at a red light. Ritzler said he saw King approaching but was unable to get out of the way in time. King struck Ritzler, causing his Ford F-250 to spin and strike McDowell. King’s GMC Terrain rolled and came to rest on the driver’s side. She was able to climb out the passenger window and was treated at the scene by BG EMS. Ritzler was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Citations Dec. 11:
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of an inoperable vehicle in the 1700 block of Timber Ridge Road.
Speed: Kyle Bendele, 20
Traffic control device, driving under suspension: Heidi Craddock, 22
Driving under suspension, driving in marked lanes: Slayson Walters, 32
No seat belt: Marilyn Johns, 29
Accidents occurred Dec. 11:
Alan Sarver, Cygnet, was southbound on South Church Street, stopped at the Pearl Street intersection then proceeded southbound. Kristine Jenkins, Perrysburg, was eastbound on Pearl, failed to stop at the posted stop sign and struck Sarver. Jenkins was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Vernon Greenwell, BG, as southbound on South Main Street. Thomas Striggow, BG, was stopped westbound at the red light on Clough Street at South Main. Greenwell said he heard a noise coming from his vehicle and was looking for somewhere to pull over when his front passenger tire broke loose from his Chevy Impala, began rolling down the road and struck Striggow’s Ford.
Citations Dec. 12:
Underage possession of alcohol, open container: Bryce Hudik, 20
Speed: Anthony Thelemann, 47; Marcus Sherpard, 18
Police responded to a theft of a vehicle in the 1000 block of North Main Street.
Police responded to an unresponsive male in the 100 block of Ada Avenue.
Accidents occurred Dec. 12:
Konnie Nicholson-George, BG, was eastbound in the 200 block of East Wooster Street when she struck the back of Petilla Gest, pushing her Hyundai Elantra into the back of Kelly Leatherman’s Subaru Forrester. Nicholson-George was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead. She was taken to the hospital by BG EMS for possible injury.
Citations Dec. 13:
Michael Kolodzaike, 62, with an address at the jail, was arrested for auto theft and was taken to jail.
Failure to reinstate, lighted lights required: Heidi Craddock, 22
Police took a report of a malfunctioning at the car wash in the 1000 block of South Main Street that damaged two vehicles.
Accidents occurred Dec. 13:
Sue Hess, BG, was stopped at the red light on West Gypsy Lane Road at South Main Street. Kaveona Below, Wayne, was playing with the radio when she saw movement from the vehicle beside her. Below took her foot off the brake and drove into the rear of Hess. Below was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.