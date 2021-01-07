BG POLICE
Citations Nov. 21:
Police stopped Nathan Stoepfel, 24, for failure to maintain reasonable control after he hit the curb in the 1400 block of East Wooster. He was cited for OVI, PAC (BAC 0.155) and reasonable control. He was released to his father.
Driving under suspension: Eric Clampit Jr., 33; Alexander Mateos, 20
Speed: Lanaysha Banks, 19; Will Gurney, 18
Police responded to the 1000 block of North Main Street for criminal damaging to a car, and to the 100 block of West Gypsy Lane to where a car may have been punched.
Accidents occurred Nov. 21:
Cameron Flowler, Custar, struck a deer while northbound on North Main Street near Newton Road.
Citations Nov. 22:
Police cited Preston Gower, 18, for underage/under the influence after he was found in a backyard in the 300 block of Sand Ridge Road.
Charges were filed for Joshua Laurer, 29, Fremont, for menacing and disorderly conduct with persistence. He was served by Fremont police. He was released from jail on an own recognizance bond.
Expired registration: Crystal Henrick, 28
Citations Nov. 23:
Drug abuse/marijuana, drug abuse/hashish, possession of drug paraphernalia: Damian Garlo, 18
Police took a report of damages to bushes and landscaping in the 400 block of South Wintergarden Road/Pine Valley Drive; and of criminal damage in the 200 block of North Main Street.
Accidents occurred Nov. 23:
David Tietie, McClure, was stopped on East Gypsy Lane Road when he was struck from behind by Rodney Roth, BG, who had crossed the railroad tracks and didn’t see Tietie had stopped until it was too late. Roth struck Tietie and was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Citations Nov. 24:
Disorderly conduct/loud noise: Gage Schenk, 21
Speed: Andrew Gaytan, 22; Michael Adkins, 63
Police took reports of runaway juveniles in the 300 block of Colony Lane, and a runaway child from the 100 block of West Wooster Street.
Police wrote a citation for Harmony Gallant, 25, BG, for theft. When she didn’t contact police to receive the citation, a warrant was issued for her arrest. She was arrested Nov. 30 and taken to jail.
Police responded to criminal damaging complaints in the 400 block of North Main Street and the 200 block of East Poe Road.
Citations Nov. 25:
Aggravated menacing: Devon Battig, 25
Driving under suspension: Jaccob Snow, 29
Citations Nov. 26:
Police responded to the 1700 block of East Wooster Street for an unconscious woman. Sarah Ward, 43, was taken to the hospital and then was cited for abusing harmful intoxicants.
Police responded to the 100 block of Troup Avenue for a vehicle that was broken into.
Police responded to the 1000 block of North Main Street for a criminal damaging report.
Citations Nov. 27:
Police responded to the 1000 block of North Grove for a man passed out in front of the apartment building. Scott Reuss, 56, BG, was arrested for criminal trespass and assault and cited for drug abuse/marijuana. He was taken to jail.