BG POLICE
Citations Aug. 7:
Police responded to a suspicious incident in the 1000 block of South Main Street and to a criminal damaging incident in the 800 block of Fourth Street
A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a business in the 300 block of Industrial Parkway.
Citations Aug. 8:
Display of license plate, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Elijah Teaford, Columbus
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Courtney Wade, Loganville
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of tall grass in the 100 block of South Summit Street.
Citations Aug. 9:
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of an inoperable vehicle in the 200 block of North Enterprise Street.
Citations Aug. 10:
Disorderly conduct/intoxicated-unable to care for self: Matthew Davis, BG
Theft/shoplifting: Ragen Hall, BG
Disorderly conduct/loud noise: Jayden Curtis, BG
Police responded to the 100 block of North Prospect Street and the 200 block of Lehman Avenue for possible gunshots.
BG civil enforcement took complaints of tall grass and trash cans in the roadway in the 300 block of Leroy Avenue, of tall grass/weeds and trash in a back yard in the 1000 block of Clark Street, of furniture near the roadway in the 100 block of Ada Avenue and of a parking complaint in the 200 block of Georgia Avenue.
Citations Aug. 11:
Charges were filed for aggravated menacing against Nicholas Lingaman, 19, Hilliard. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Possession of marijuana: Abigail Chorvas, BG
BG civil enforcement took complaints of a mattress and furniture near the roadway in the 100 block of Buttonwood Avenue and furniture near the roadway in the 300 block of North Prospect Street.
Citations Aug. 12:
Open container: Nicos Strnad, BG; Lasaun Bacchus Jr., Euclid
Possession of marijuana: William Taylor, Portage
Underage possession of alcohol, furnishing false information to obtain alcohol: Stone Chiles-Martin, Portage
Disorderly conduct/public urination: Adam Paris, Willoughby Hills
OVI/refusal, state OVI (prior refusal/20 years), traffic control device: Andrew Solis, BG
Underage possession of alcohol: Matthew Berger, Findlay
Citations Aug. 13:
Open container: Audriana Paris, Lima; Brenden Aebersold, BG; Timothy Grunden Jr., Defiance
OVI/urine, lighted lights required: Dominick Finkenbiner, Grand Rapids
OVI/urine, possession of hashish, underage possession of alcohol, lighted lights required: Jacob Kelly, Oregon
Police responded to a business in the 400 block of East Wooster Street for a theft of $236.
Police responded to a female in the 1500 block of East Wooster Street who believed she was drugged and to a missing person report in the 200 block of Campbell Hill Road.
Citations Aug. 14:
OVI/refusal, marked lanes: Carson Mahlman, Pioneer
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.152), lighted lights required: Gage Barkley, Perrysburg
Criminal mischief: Wil Luthman, Anna
An animal bite report was taken in the 1300 block of North Orleans Avenue.
Citations Aug. 15:
BG civil enforcement responded to a report of an inoperable vehicle in the 100 block of South Main Street.
Police responded to the 900 block of North Summit Street for a missing person. The female was located by the Wayne State University Police Department in Michigan.
Citations Aug. 16:
Animals running at large: Kelley Stevens, BG
Theft/shoplifting: Rachael Roy, BG
Petty theft: Melissa Raff, Custar
Police responded to the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue for a possible drug overdose.
Police responded to the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue for a possible assault.
BG civil enforcement responded to a couch on a porch in the 300 block of East Court Street and furniture near the roadway in the 300 block of North Enterprise Street, and three separate addresses in the 800 block of Fifth Street.
Citations Aug. 17:
David Cruz, 45, Napoleon, was arrested for OVI/refusal, state OVI (prior refusal/20 years), marked lanes, driving under suspension (two counts), and open container. He was taken to jail.
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.098), failure to maintain reasonable control: Andrew McGuire, Saline, Michigan
Speed, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Shawn Meece, Milton Center
BG civil enforcement responded to a complaint of tall grass in the 500 block of North Wintergarden Road.
Possession of marijuana: Laila Jones-Rodgers, Maumee; Jeremiah Eldemire, Elyria
Citations Aug. 18:
Theft/shoplifting: Hailey Hotelling, Weston
Police responded to the 1000 block of North Main Street for a report of a carjacking.
During a premise check of Tiki Bar, Star Mackey, BG, and Breanna Crtalic, BG, were cited for underage possession of alcohol and furnishing false information to obtain alcohol.
During a premise check at Brathaus, Hudson Rose, BGSU, was cited for underage possession of alcohol and furnishing false information to obtain alcohol; and Alex Knapke, BGSU, was cited for underage possession of alcohol.
Citations Aug. 19:
Furnishing false information to obtain alcohol, open container, underage alcohol consumption: Laci Schritz, Kent
Furnishing false information to obtain alcohol, disorderly conduct/public urination, underage/under the influence: Andew Ruhenkamp, BG
Traffic control device, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.159), drug abuse/marijuana, display of fictitious ID: Cameron Deiter, BG
Obstructing official business: Emily Gray, BG
Disorderly conduct/public urination, underage/under the influence: Joshua Kaup, BGSU; Gunnar Lake, BG
Katey Torres, 39, BG, was arrested for assault in the 800 block of Sixth Street and was taken to jail.
David Bustamante, 54, BG, was arrested for assault in the 800 block of North College and was taken to jail.
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.298), failure to maintain reasonable control: Jason Hickman, BG
Police took a fraud report with a loss of $533 in the 500 block of Lorraine Avenue.
Citations Aug. 20:
Underage possession of alcohol, furnishing false information to obtain alcohol: Mackenzie Lawton, BGSU
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.083) taillights: Shana Regnerus, Hudsonville, Michigan
Possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, stop lights required: Robert Madrigel, BG
Police took a report of a stolen bicycle at City Park.
Theft/shoplifting: Lindsay Wood, Fremont
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Grant Hovest, Ottawa; Rodney Meyer, Ottawa
Disorderly conduct/public urination: Daniel Hopple, North Baltimore
Underage possession of alcohol: Makayla Johnson, BGSU
Open container: Jordan Johnson, of Nevada
Citations Aug. 21:
Open container: Maniya Streeter, Holland; Aniah Vongsavang, Toledo
OVI/refusal, state OVI (prior refusal/20 years), speed: Matthew Stacy, Luckey
Criminal damaging: Seth McElree, of Forest
Underage possession of alcohol: Ryman Miller, Mt. Blanchard
Theft: Debra Scheele, BG
Police responded to the hospital for an assault report.
Citations Aug. 22:
Leyber Garcia, 20, BG, was arrested for underage possession of alcohol and obstructing official business and was taken to jail.
Police responded to the 1000 block of Pinewood Court for a criminal damaging complaint; took an extortion report that occurred in the 1400 block of Brookwood Drive; and took a theft report that occurred in the 700 block of East Napoleon.
Todd Booth, 37, Northwood, was arrested for domestic violence and was taken to jail.
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of a couch covered with a tarp near a house in the 200 block of Summit.
Citations Aug. 23:
Amir Ashakih, 24, BG, was arrested for domestic violence and was taken to jail.
BG civil enforcement took complaints of tall grass in the 300 block of South Church Street and at three addresses in the 400 block of South Church.
Police took a monetary scam report totaling $12,300 in the 300 block of Campbell Hill Road.
Citations Aug. 24:
Possession of marijuana: Kendall Williams, BGSU
Underage/under the influence, furnishing false information to obtain alcohol: Mason Wheeler, BG
Disorderly conduct: Justin Garrett (taunting), BG; Jonathan Adams (fighting), BG
Theft/shoplifting: Christian Mitchell, BG; Robert Elam III, BG
Police took a fraud report with a loss of $258 in the 800 block of Klotz Road.
BG civil enforcement took complaints of trash on the porch and toys on the sidewalk in the 200 block of West Evers Avenue, an inoperable vehicle in the 400 block of Frazee Avenue and a camper parked in a driveway in the 900 block of Mourning Dove Lane.
Citations Aug. 25:
Speed, underage possession of alcohol, possession of marijuana, possession of hashish: Gavin Dewese, BG
Underage possession of alcohol, furnishing false information to obtain alcohol: Alyssa Maguire, BGSU
Underage possession of alcohol: Clarissa Clune, BG
Citations Aug. 26:
Underage possession of alcohol: Gregory Ferri, BG
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.125), marked lanes, turn/stop signals: Dwight Smith, BG
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.089), taillights: Ryan Neisler, BG
Open container: Rayden Potter, Marion
Catherine Spicer, 20, Lakewood, was arrested for underage possession of alcohol, open container, furnishing false information to obtain alcohol, and obstructing official business. She was taken to jail. Alexis Papa, BG, was cited for underage possession of alcohol, open container, furnishing false information to obtain alcohol and obstructing official business.
Police responded to City Park for a criminal damaging report.
BG civil enforcement responded to a mattress in a yard in the 100 block of Crim Street and furniture on the roof in the 100 block of West Evers Avenue.
Police responded to the hospital for a dog bite and to the 1500 block of St. George Circle for the reported theft of $15,000.
Citations Aug. 27:
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Dalton Furmanek, Clyde; Mariah Killian, Castalia; Madison Gigax, Archbold; Nicholyn Jackson, Coshocton
Drug abuse/marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Kyle Hogsten, Huber Heights
Possession of marijuana: Omarion Dobbins, Twinsburg
Open container: Nickolas Abell, Defiance; Cameron Rogers, Perrysburg
Ayanna Grant, 18, Waterville, was arrested for underage possession of alcohol, open container and obstructing official business. She was taken to jail.