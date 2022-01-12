BG POLICE
Citations Nov. 30:
Right of way: Lewis Fulcher, BG; Devyn Hamen, BG
Failure to register/expired tags: Tasha Roberts, Garfield Heights; Jonathan Moore, BG
Speed: Bradley Roberts, Rossford
Police responded to a report of damage to and theft from the city’s utility bill drop box. The loss was set at $719.
Police took a criminal damaging complaint in the 1200 block of Conneaut Avenue.
Citations Dec. 1:
Summer Pierce, Weston, was cited for OVI, PAC (BAC 0.146) in the 1000 block of North Main Street at 2:34 a.m.
Speed: Jeremy Palmer, Weston
Driving under suspension, hit/skip, right of way: Henry Mathis, BG
Expired registration: Michael Seymour, BG
Police took a report of a car entered overnight in the 700 block of Second Street and the 1200 block of East Wooster; 10 reports of stolen utility payments and/or theft of personal information, valued at $6,278, from the city’s drop box; responded to the 100 block of East Evers for an attempted suicide by pill overdose; and for a theft in the 300 block of Sunrise Drive.
Citations Dec. 2:
Failure to control: Sean Cavins, BG
Failure to register/expired tags: Nicholias Mason, Wayne; Mason Manns, BG
Assured clear distance ahead: Andrew Williams, BG
Speed, no valid license: Brittany Desamour, BG
Police took 13 reports of stolen payments from the city’s utility bill drop box totaling $1,604, and a criminal damaging report in the 300 block of Curtis Avenue.
Citations Dec. 3:
Police responded to Clough Street for a report of a vehicle on the railroad tracks. Stephen Blanford, BG, was cited for OVI, PAC (BAC 0.147) and traffic control device. Charis Hunt, of Sidney, was cited for OVI, PAC (BAC 0.099) and prohibitions against driving on a closed roadway.
Open container: Mathieu Bruley, Monroe, Michigan; Andrey Bruck, Maybee, Michigan.
Stephen Schrein, 32, Sylvania, was arrested for OVI/refusal and was taken to jail. He also was cited for driving under suspension and fictitious plates. He was found to have an active felony warrant out of Lucas County.
Driving under suspension: Asia Sexton, Toledo
Expired registration: Christine Briggs, Toledo; Kade Schreiber, Weston; Austin Pugh, BG
Assured clear distance ahead: Brandon Chagnon, BG
Failure to register/expired tags: Krystal Schroeder, BG
Right of way: Ian Drummond, BG; Ronald George, Lima
Speed: Abigail Sherwood, BG
Display of plates/validation sticker: Michael Boblitt, BG
Police took one report of a stolen utility bill valued at $131.