A Bloomdale man accused of breaking into a home has been sentenced to community control.
Joseph Williams, 30, appeared April 19 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
He was sentenced to three years community control after pleading guilty to burglary, a third-degree felony.
On Nov. 26, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office received a telephone call reporting a suspicious person breaking into a home in Bloomdale. The callers said they heard breaking glass and saw the suspect leave through the front door.
Court papers indicate the witnesses followed the suspect’s SUV to a residence on Vine Street.
When the homeowners arrived home, they reported a window had been damaged and a PlayStation 4 was missing. They named a suspect, who was friends with their son and had a drug problem, they said.
Deputies went to the suspect’s home and while speaking with the defendant’s mother, Williams arrived in similar clothing as described by the witnesses.
After initially denying involvement, he did produce the PlayStation, Boos said.
Williams also must complete 75 hours of community service and have no contact with the homeowner of his family.
Mack also reserved a three-year prison sentence should he violate the terms of community control.
Williams’ current residence is the Zepf Recovery House, Cygnet, which is offered to men for recovery assistance.