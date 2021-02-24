A Bloomdale man accused of breaking into a home has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
Joseph Williams, 29, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
His current residence is the Zepf Recovery House, Cygnet, which is offered to men for recovery assistance.
Williams pleaded guilty to the amended charge of burglary, a third-degree felony.
Mack said the sentence could be up to 36 months in prison.
According to Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Boos, on Nov. 26 the Wood County Sheriff’s Office received telephones call reporting a suspicious person breaking into a home in Bloomdale. The callers said they heard breaking glass and saw the suspect leave through the front door.
Court papers indicate the witnesses followed the suspect’s SUV to a residence on Vine Street.
Boos said when the homeowners arrived home, they reported a window had been damaged and a PlayStation 4 was missing. They named a suspect, who was friends with their son and had a drug problem, they said.
Deputies went to the suspect’s home and while speaking with the defendant’s mother, Williams arrived in similar clothing as described by the witnesses.
After initially denying involvement, he did produce the PlayStation, Boos said.
Williams had been indicted in December for burglary, a second-degree felony.
Sentencing was set for April 19.