Shortly after a protection order was continued, a Bloomdale man reportedly reached out to the woman he’s not supposed to have contact with, and was arrested.
Eric Nungester, 53, was arrested for violation of a protection order and taken to jail after the alleged Tuesday incident, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report.
The alleged victim came to the police station to report that Nungester contacted her via text after a protection order had been continued in Wood County court.
The alleged victim showed police a message on her phone, which was reportedly sent after the court hearing concluded. A magistrate reportedly continued the protection order and Nungester was to continue to have no contact with the woman.
Wood County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Nungester at his home.