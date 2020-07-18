Two 18-year-old Wood County men died in a one-vehicle crash Friday night on Jerry City Road, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.
The single-vehicle crash occurred at 6:48 p.m. on Jerry City Road west of the intersection with Bloomdale Road, in Bloom Township.
The crash involved an eastbound Jeep Grand Cherokee. The investigation showed that the Jeep failed to maintain its lane after a vehicle equipment malfunction, running off the roadway to the south. After running off the roadway, the vehicle overturned and struck a tree before coming to a stop off the south side of the roadway.
The occupants of the vehicle, Brendan Essex, Bloomdale, and Michael Borsos, Bradner, were located in the vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident is still under investigation.