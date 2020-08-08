BLOOMDALE — A Bloomdale man riding his bicycle was struck and killed by a vehicle on Friday night.
At 8:18 p.m. Wood County Sheriff’s Office Communications center received a 911 emergency call notifying that a male on a bicycle had been struck by a vehicle on Oil Center Road near the intersection of Cloverdale Road.
Larry Sattler, 54, of Bloomdale, was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident.
Bloomdale Fire Department, Bloomdale EMS and Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to the location to investigate the crash.
The crash remains under investigation and no charges have currently been filed.