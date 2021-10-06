The inaugural zero-gravity flight of a group of disabled researchers will include Bowling Green State University professor Sheri Wells-Jensen, Ph.D.
“I get to experience zero-gravity. I think this is going to be huge fun,” said Wells-Jensen, modeling her blue space suit after announcing the news on Tuesday.
She is part of the group of disabled researchers, called AstroAccess Flight 1 Ambassadors, that includes scientists, veterans, students, athletes and artists.
Wells-Jensen, who is blind, said that there are also deaf and several differently mobility disabled individuals in the group. The group takes off in the Boeing 727 on Oct. 17 from Long Beach, California.
“The purpose is to ask why can’t disabled people become astronauts? What’s in the way?” Wells-Jensen said.
This is not the first time a disabled person took a parabolic flight. Stephen Hawking took a zero-gravity parabolic flight.
The difference is that this is the first time disabled people have been the focus of research on a space flight. It’s such a new concept that with the 12 researchers Federal Aviation Administration rules require that each individual have a non-disabled companion. Those companions will have jobs, such as recording video and extensive note-taking.
The flight is within normal 747 airplane parameters. The zero gravity is simulated by the plane flying in a wave pattern, where the top of the wave can be zero gravity, depending on the angle of descent. With a lower angle, other gravities can be experienced.
In this case, the researchers will experience weightlessness, or zero-gravity, lunar gravity and Martian gravity. They will also experience greater gravity, up to 1.8 Gs. The hope is to make observations and conduct experiments on a variety of physical environments aboard several types of space vessels.
Wells-Jensen has a blue flight suit with a G-Force 1 patch and lots of little zippered pockets, which was made specifically for her.
The suit does more than look cool — it is a tool. For example if a person is missing a limb, the suit needs to be tailored to fit, and perform functions. It’s known that astronauts in zero-gravity will hook a toe on an object to anchor them, for work purposes, but Wells-Jensen said that the method wouldn’t work if the individual does not have use of their legs, or may not have a leg.
“So why can’t disabled people be astronauts. What’s really in the way, beyond people’s perceptions. What really are the real questions you can legitimately ask? If you are blind and your are floating in zero-G, which way is down? For real. How do you know?” Wells-Jensen asked.
She illustrates the concept with the story of former International Space Station commander Chris Hadfield who was temporarily blinded while on a space walk.
As she described the situation, a blob of the anti-fog soap-and-oil solution used on the astronauts helmets accidentally remained in his helmet unseen. Out in space, it floated, within the helmet zero-gravity, into Hadfield’s eye. He couldn’t remove the helmet in space or wipe his eyes.
Hadfield may have had an easier time of self-rescue, had Wells-Jensen’s flight already taken place.
The AstroAccess researchers already plan to test a sound beacon, to help the blind members locate the ground on their flight. A similar concept could have been used to help Hadfield.
The team has discussed various Velcro anchors on the suit, which could anchor, or perform other functions.
This flight is on a 727, but the next step is a sub-orbital flight.
For Wells-Jensen, after this flight and possible future flights, there is a book in the works. Like the other researchers, she does not have to pay for the flight.
Wells-Jensen has been a part of the leadership team for Mission: AstroAccess, through the Zero Gravity Corporation, with funding from the Whitesides Foundation, headed by George Whitesides, the former CEO of Virgin Galactic. Other corporate and non-profit groups are in the process of jumping onto the team as the launch date approaches.
She is an associate professor of linguistics at Bowling Green State University. In addition to researching language evolution, she studies space and disability. She is also on the boards of the SciAccess Initiative, SSoCIA, and METI International.