TOLEDO — The Sight Center of Northwest Ohio is responding to coronavirus emergency measures by reaching out to clients and former clients in an effort to identify those who may be at risk.
People who are sight impaired do not drive and are more reliant on assistance for transportation to the store for food, medication and even toilet paper, according to a news release by the Sight Center.
In addition many are just learning adaptations to independently handle daily tasks such as preparing meals, managing medications and paying bills. The disruption in rehabilitation treatment as well as increased isolation puts some at greater risk during these unprecedented times.
IThe Sight Center’s staff are reaching out via telephone, e-mail and social media. Resources are shared to assist those without support systems who have urgent needs and our certified service team will follow up with any individual who expresses vision-related concerns.
“Our goal is to identify anyone who is in crisis right now” said Stacey Butts, executive director of the Sight Center. “We strive to empower independence, and we recognize that the needs of people who live with vision loss may be intensified during this time.”
For more information, visit www.sightcentertoledo.org or contact the Sight Center at 419-720-3937 or info@sightcentertoledo.org.