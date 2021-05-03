The Black Swamp Players have been awarded the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Investor Grant for the first quarter of 2021.
Heath Diehl, board president of the Black Swamp Players, applied for the grant in order to support funding for a web development internship position. This was a much-needed position for the organization due to their primary means of connecting with members, donors and volunteers through their website and social media. They would like to create a website that is more aesthetically appealing to visitors and clearly conveys their mission and vision to the community. This internship position will help streamline and create a clear approach to collecting donations.
Diehl said the grant will the help the group tell its story, along with its vision, mission and work within the community, in a clearer, more unified, and more accessible form to a significantly wider audience.
He said that this web development internship will directly impact the organizational growth in terms of donors and volunteers, and shine a light on the Black Swamp Players in a positive manner.
The Black Swamp Players will be advertising this internship position to students at Bowling Green State University and Owens Community College.
The Quarterly Investor Grants are available to all investors in good standing at the chamber, and the application is available online. The grant provides a chamber investor up to $1,000 that is earmarked for employee training programs, toward the purchase of business-related equipment, or applied towards the off-set of a BGSU/Owens student internship. The deadline for the second quarter grant submission is June 30.