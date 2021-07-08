The 2021 Black Swamp Arts Festival main stage lineup is packed with blues and country music artists for the return to downtown Bowling Green on Sept. 10-12.
Ward Davis and Arlo McKinley, who were 2020 co-Album of the Year winners from alt-country music news website Saving Country Music.com, will both be playing on the main stage this year.
Davis’ 2020 album “Black Cats and Crows” was names 2020 Album of the Year by Saving Country Music, and his original songs have been recorded by Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, and Sammy Kershaw.
“Ward Davis comes from the Chris Stapleton cloth, Sturgill Simpson and Tyler Childers, that kind of sound. It’s kind of like an outlaw country kind of sound. It’s just not as mainstream as a lot of country artists today,” Tim Concannon, Black Swamp Arts Festival Performance Arts Committee co-chair, said.
McKinley is a rising Americana songwriter and singer.
“Arlo is from Cincinnati. He was the last person signed to the late John Prine’s label Oh Boy Records,” Concannon said. “McKinley and Ward both have really heartfelt and traditional country styles to them. They are different but both equally talented and I feel they are going to be really special to watch.”
McKinley’s 2020 album “Die Midwestern” made numerous “best of” lists across many music publications.
Blues master Cedric Burnside will headline Saturday night’s main stage at 10 p.m. He is a singer, guitarist and drummer. He is a two-time Grammy nominee, and a recipient of a 2021 National Heritage Fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts.
“We looked through a lot of performers and I was a big fan of R.L. Burnside, I really wasn’t as familiar with Cedric. … He’s not doing his grandpa’s stuff, but it’s cool, cool music, a kind of hard, driving rocking blues,” Concannon said.
Cole Christensen is the other festival performance arts committee co-chair.
Pittsburgh-based R&B and soul mega group, the Commonheart, co-headline Saturday night with the 8 p.m. slot. Known for their “leave it all on the stage” live show, the band features lead vocals of Clinton Clegg, who brings a presence and sound that evokes legends like Joe Cocker and James Brown.
Country blues will also be represented, by Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band. Peyton’s finger style slide guitar work is a definite bridge between the southern blues tradition that emigrated to Chicago, but with a twisted country music influence that gained the band a following through several Warped Tours.
Past Black Swamp Arts Festival musicians will also be on the stage.
Songstress Eilen Jewell and up-and-coming Americana songwriter and West Virginia native Charles Wesley Godwin will perform.
Also returning will be Chicago-based Latin band Radio Free Honduras led by singer and guitarist Charlie Baran, who was a chart-topping musician in Honduras before moving to the United States.
Rockabilly legend Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys will also be returning. For more than three decades Big Sandy has continued to breathe new life into the classic rockabilly sounds of the ‘50s and ‘60s.
Toledo’s own sacred steel group Nikki D & the Sisters of Thunder will give the crowd their fast blues and R & B slide guitar based music.
The Bowling Green-based vocal ensemble Inside Voices Acappella will also perform.
New to the main stage will be rocker Suzanne Santo, performing in support of her new album “Yard Sale,” out in late August. The Cleveland native’s recent collaboration with Gary Clark Jr. was featured on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast.
The arts festival was canceled in 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re going to follow the state mandates, trusting that people are going to act in accordance to what we know about COVID-19,” Concannon said. “At this point it’s kind of personal responsibility. People kind of know what COVID is. People know what a live music and art festival is. We encourage people to come out and be mindful. The nice thing is that in outdoor environments the risk of spread is significantly diminished.
“We feel pretty confident that we have a safe and fun event.”
2021 Black Swamp Arts Festival Main Stage
Sept. 10
5 p.m. Charles Wesley Godwin
6:30 p.m. Eilen Jewell
8:10 p.m. Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band
10:10 p.m. Ward Davis
Sept. 11
11:30 a.m. La Revancha
1 p.m. Angela C. Howell & the Happening
2:30 p.m. Radio Free Honduras
4:10 p.m. Suzanne Santo
5:50 p.m. Arlo McKinley
7:50 p.m. The Commonheart
10 p.m. Cedric Burnside
Sept. 12
11 a.m. Inside Voices Acappella
12:30 p.m. Nikki D & the Sisters of Thunder
2 p.m. Foghorn Stringband
3:40 p.m. Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys