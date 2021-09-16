In partnership with the Wood County Park District, the City of Bowling Green will be hosting a nocturnal, family-friendly, bright bike ride along the Slippery Elm Trail.
The ride will meet at the Black Swamp Preserve on Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. Riders will learn important safety tips for riding at night and Bike Safety Commission members will install free bike lights for those who need them. Show off creativity by bringing glow sticks and glow-in-the dark bike decorations to light up the trail. Provided decorations and glow sticks are limited at the program venue. Decorating is from 7-7:45, and the ride begins at 8. Stops will feature nocturnal facts and features along the trail. This ride will cover roughly 5 miles down the Slippery Elm Trail and back.
Rides are free, family-friendly and open to everyone. Each rider is required to wear a properly-fitted helmet and ride a correctly-sized bicycle in safe, working mechanical order. It is highly recommended that young riders, who are still learning to ride, participate via a tow behind trailer or child bike seat. These rides are meant to be more recreational in nature and will travel at a speed comfortable for all riders.
To register for this ride, visit the Wood County Park District’s Program page at https://reservations.woodcountyparkdistrict.org/programs/.