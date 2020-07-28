LIBERTY CENTER – Black Swamp Conservancy is inviting the public to come out for a drive-in screening of films highlighting local and national conservation efforts.
The program will take place on Aug. 11 at the Field of Dreams Drive-In Theater. Gates will open at 8 p.m., movies begin at 8:45 p.m.
The screening is free and open to the public. Donations to Black Swamp Conservancy are appreciated and can be made via the Conservancy’s website.
For more information, visit Black Swamp Conservancy’s website at www.blackswamp.org, or call 419-833-1025.
About the films:
“Resilience: The Story of the American Red Wolf” examines the last wild population on the coast of North Carolina of an animal so secretive, many people are unaware that it even exists: the red wolf. Due to the species’ low numbers in the wild, biologists must work quickly to protect it from extinction. Directed by local two-time Emmy nominated wildlife filmmaker and photographer, Alex Goetz.
“Detroit Hives” is a short documentary from award-winning video production company, Spruce Tone Films, about an urban bee farm in East Detroit run by Tim Paule and Nicole Lindsey, a young couple working to bring diversity to the field of beekeeping and create opportunities for young Detroit natives to overcome adversity.
“Hidden in Plain Sight: The Great Black Swamp of Northwest Ohio” is a short film by Midstory, an innovative Toledo-based media think hub. In 2014, more than half a million people were left without clean drinking water for three days after a harmful algal bloom took over Lake Erie. Behind the bloom is a history long-forgotten and a hopeful future of coexistence and collaboration.
“The Nature Makers” is the evening’s feature film. In a world increasingly dominated by humans, three teams of wildlife conservationists go to extraordinary and seemingly unnatural lengths to try to save threatened species and habitat in the American heartland. It is written, directed, and produced by award-winning filmmaker Scott Saunders.
Black Swamp Conservancy is a land trust dedicated to protecting natural habitats and family farms, now and for future generations, through land conservation agreements. The Conservancy does this to preserve the rural heritage, unique natural habitats, and streams of northwest Ohio.
Since its founding in 1993, the organization has permanently protected more than 19,000 acres of woods, wetlands, and family farms in northwest Ohio. By protecting the region’s valuable land and water resources, the Conservancy supports healthy communities with strong, sustainable economies including agriculture and ecotourism.