Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Devon M. Black and Dispatcher Carly M. Michalski have been selected as the 2020 Bowling Green Post Trooper of the Year and the Bowling Green Dispatcher of the Year, respectively.
The selection of Black, 33, is in recognition of his outstanding service during 2020. His peers at the Bowling Green Post chose Black based on his leadership principles, professionalism, courteous treatment of others and enthusiastic work ethic.
Black joined the Ohio State Highway Patrol in 2010 and has served at the Bowling Green Post since 2012. During his career, he has earned his criminal patrol award, safe driving ribbon and education ribbon. He also has an Associate of Applied Science in law enforcement from Terra State Community College. Black and his wife Jordan live in Wood County with their three children.
Michalski, 24, was awarded this recognition based on her technical job knowledge, enthusiastic work attitude, teamwork, and prompt and courteous response to the public’s request for information and assistance.
Michalski joined the patrol in 2018 and has served at the Bowling Green Dispatch Center since then. Originally from Toledo and a graduate of Whitmer High School, Michalski graduated from Stautzenberger College with an Associate of Applied Science degree.
Michalski resides in Lucas County.
Black is now in contention for the District and State Trooper of the Year award and Michalski is now in contention for the District and State Dispatcher of the Year award.