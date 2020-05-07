The May Northwest Ohio Ag Breakfast will be on Advancing Bioeconomy in Ohio.
It will be held online on May 21 from 8:30-9:30 a.m.
Learn how the Center for Innovative Food Technology is teaming up with the Texas-based ATIP Foundation, USDA Rural Development Agency and renewable energy experts to convert Northwest Ohio’s food, agricultural and municipal waste streams from trash into treasure, using new technologies and a Geographic Information System database of biomass inventory in the region.
The CIFT team will also present a virtual progress report and discuss how they are developing this GIS system for biomass feedstock suppliers and service providers in the region, while marketing the region’s biomass resources to cutting-edge companies interested in expanding into the region.
One of only three USDA-funded pilot bio-economy studies in the country, their work has the potential to create a sustainable, scalable and replicable platform for regional economic development. This would benefit the agricultural industry as well as public and private entities and local communities within the region.
Presenters include:
CIFT: Rebecca Singer, CEO
ATIP Foundation: Wes Jurey, CEO; Rick Brenner, director; and Todd Campbell, bioenergy consultant
Tony Logan, renewable energy consultant, Columbus
CIFT and the ATIP Foundation will present virtually at the May 2020 Ag Breakfast Forum and discuss how together they are developing a GIS-based database for biomass feedstock, suppliers and service providers.
To register, visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3233738870295076365?source=May+2020+Ag+Breakfast