Bill would make driver cellphone use enough for traffic stop

Posted: Wednesday, January 15, 2020 4:30 pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Using a cellphone while driving would be reason enough to pull someone over under a bill introduced Tuesday at the Ohio Statehouse.

State Rep. Mary Lightbody, a Democrat from Westerville, introduced the measure.

