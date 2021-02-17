FILE-This Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 file photo shows visitors driving through the COVID-19 testing site at the OhioHealth David P. Blom Administrative Campus in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to provide more details Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 about revelations that the state underreported as many as 4,000 COVID-19 deaths, or more than a third of reported deaths to date. The Ohio Department of Health says those deaths will now be added to the state’s tally of deaths from the coronavirus during the coming week.