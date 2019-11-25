Bill Cosby vows no remorse, expects to serve 10-year maximum - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Bill Cosby vows no remorse, expects to serve 10-year maximum

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, November 25, 2019 3:51 pm

Bill Cosby vows no remorse, expects to serve 10-year maximum

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Bill Cosby says he's prepared to serve his 10-year maximum sentence for sexual assault rather than show remorse for a crime the comedian says he didn't commit.

Cosby is serving three to 10 years in a state prison near Philadelphia after a jury last year convicted him of sexually assaulting a Temple University employee in 2004. The 82-year-old says the Pennsylvania parole board is "not going to hear me say that I have remorse." He thinks it's therefore unlikely he'll be released early.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

Posted in , on Monday, November 25, 2019 3:51 pm.

Recommended

Submit your news!

Submit your news!

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit news

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]