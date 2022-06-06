MILLBURY — A Lake Township traffic stop 11 years ago that set in motion a change to patrolling interstates has a resolution in sight.
State Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, the author of House Bill 206, announced its passage following strong bipartisan support Wednesday in the Ohio Senate. The legislation now heads to the governor for consideration.
Lake Township Police Chief Mark Hummer said that with the support in the House and Senate, he believes that the governor will most likely sign it.
“I’m just very relieved and it was overwhelming support,” he said.
The legislation provides township trustees the ability to allow township law officers to enforce laws on interstate highways within their jurisdiction.
The fight to allow township patrols of interstates started with a 2011 Lake Township traffic stop, which ended in the confiscation of drugs. It was ultimately overruled by the Ohio Supreme Court, which said the stop was not legal because the township officers lacked authority on Interstate 280, where the stop took place.
“This law was very obscure,” Hummer said. “She was up there doing her job, made a stop that ended in a drug arrest
“The attorney dug deep and found township had limited ability to enforce laws on the interstate,” he said. “That law doesn’t make any sense.”
Hummer said he worked with several legislators over the years to change the law.
“Haraz, I have to give him credit. He said he wouldn’t quit and he didn’t,” Hummer said.
He called the legislation “common sense.”
“I think our elected officials realize the value of having every hand on deck,” Hummer said.
The public won’t notice a difference in patrols, he said, if the law goes into effect with DeWine’s signature.
“We’re not out there to set up speed traps or do a money grab,” he said. “We have a whole township to take care of.
“We’re certainly not going to be a highway patrol. It just allows us the ability to deal with issues while we’re up there.”
Ghanbari said the new legislation will keep people safe.
“The passage of this legislation will positively impact public safety in our communities of Wood County to include Perrysburg Township and Lake Township; it has always been about facilitating cooperation and collaboration between our local officials and law enforcement officers to protect Ohioans on our roadways,” he said in a statement Wednesday. “After carrying this legislation for two consecutive general assemblies, I’m grateful it was fully vetted in both chambers, and received the support necessary to be favorably passed. This provides another method in keeping our communities safe.”
The legislation contains the following provisions:
• The highway is part of the interstate highway system.
• The township has a population between 5,000 and 50,000 residents.
• Township trustees grant authority to patrol the applicable interstate.
• The highway is located within the township officer’s jurisdiction.
• There is a permanent access point on and off the highway located within the jurisdiction and open to the public.
A provision within the bill also allows township trustees to revoke the authority through a subsequent resolution if they so choose.
“This legislation would not have been possible without Representative Ghanbari’s diligence and advocacy,” said Perrysburg Township Lt. J. Matthew Gazarek. “Haraz has shown his commitment to law enforcement through the hundreds of hours he has invested with our department, and other agencies throughout Ohio, by riding with our officers and responding to calls to observe what we encounter on a daily basis. It is through his commitment he was able to successfully articulate the need for this legislation.”
Other groups and individuals who supported the legislation during committee process include the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Perrysburg Township Police Department, Lake Township Police Department, Prosecutor Thomas Matuszak, Ohio Township Association, Wood County Board of Commissioners, Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association, Ohio Fire Chiefs’ Association, Ohio Trucking Association, Lake Township within Wood County, Montville Police Department within Medina County, Bath Township Police Department within Summit County, Medina County Sheriff, Weathersfield Township within Trumbull County and the County Commissioners Association of Ohio.