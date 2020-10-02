Don DiBartolomeo, left, director of the Right Direction Youth Development Program, and volunteers work on the new Wood County Park District bike park in Rudolph Monday afternoon. The plan is to have four different skills courses at the park, which is located at 14045 Mermill Road, with levels ranging from beginner to advanced. The bike park will include a parking lot on the north side, with drive access off Mermill Road. It will have 20 parking spaces and direct access to the Slippery Elm Trail.
Bike park headed in right direction
