Bicycle lanes will probably not be in the new East Wooster Street paving project.
At Monday’s Bowling Green Council meeting, Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter followed up on a question related to how complete streets considerations were analyzed regarding the upcoming East Wooster Street paving project.
East Wooster is to be repaved this year from Campbell Hill Road to the CSX railroad tracks. West Wooster Street is to be repaved next year from Church Street to Haskins Road, and then from Ohio 64 to the city corporation limit.
Tretter said that to put a bicycle lane on East Wooster in that area would require the removal of a center turn lane and would revert it back to conditions that existed prior to the major East Wooster work that occurred a number of years ago.
She said if bike lanes were desired on Wooster, the administration recommended it be done with a separate multi-use path. That, however, would also require acquisition of right-of-way, as well as moving street lights, traffic signals and fire hydrants.
She suggested that the administration continue working with the Bicycle Safety Commission to consolidate the number of bicycle treatment maps and options, and then return to council with options to consider.
“Perhaps what council may want to consider … is codifying the bicycle treatment map that will reflect future changes,” Tretter said. “That way as a project occurs, it’s codified and it’s decided ahead of time, so it’s very clear” what complete streets treatments could be done.
She also said that there is a plan for a separated bike lane along South Main Street.
Council on Monday also heard from Mayor Mike Aspacher, who provided an update on conversations within the administration related to stimulus funds from the American Rescue Act.
He said the city is sill awaiting guidance from the Treasury Department, and that he had spoken with a representative from the office of U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio.
“There is no inside scoop,” Aspacher said. “Everyone is still waiting on the Treasury Department” concerning what will be considered allowable expenditures for the expected stimulus funds.
He said, however, that he has been thinking and speaking with administration members about guiding principles for the funds.
He said it’s important to recognize that these will be one-time funds.
Aspacher said that the four general categories for the usage of the funds they will be considering going forward will be: Neighborhood Development and Community Assistance; Livability, Accessibility and Enrichment; Job Creation and Economic Development; and City Financial Stability.
Also at the meeting, council:
• Approved a repayment schedule by the city to Phoenix Technologies. According to the legislative package document prepared for council, in 2016 Phoenix opted to pay an extra strength wastewater surcharge to the city because their wastewater discharge exceeds the “normal concentration” for suspended solids set forth in the city’s codified ordinances.
However, during a review it was determined that Phoenix has been overbilled since 2016 by $235,753. Utilities Director Brian O’Connell met with Phoenix and it was decided that the city would issue a $35,000 payment to Phoenix, with the remainder being placed as a credit on the company’s extra strength surcharge account. The city will issue a payment to Phoenix for any remaining credit as of Nov. 1, 2022, prior to the end of that year.
• Heard from Aspacher, who noted that April 30 is Arbor Day. As part of a planned proclamation, Aspacher said they will be recognizing that Bowling Green has been designated a Tree City USA for 41 consecutive years. He also noted that city arborist Grant Jones recently left the city to pursue an opportunity in the Chicago area. “His work was exceptional,” Aspacher said, “and we appreciate his contributions.”
• Scheduled a May 3 meeting of the sustainability committee for 6 p.m. to begin discussing what a climate action plan for the city would look like.
• Scheduled a May 17 meeting of the finance committee at 6 p.m. to receive a quarterly report on city finances.