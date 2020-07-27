Business is percolating for Biggby Coffee owner Gary Dible.
He’s working to open his third location and his store was named Small Business of the Year by the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce earlier this month, on the sixth anniversary of the opening of his first location.
“I was once an introvert and quickly became an extrovert,” said Dible about his second career. “It’s hard to believe it’s been six years. I can’t imagine doing anything else. I thought I was happy in my previous professional life and truly didn’t know what I was missing until I opened up my first Biggby store.”
Dible opened the first store on July 15, 2014, in Bowling Green. His third location will be in Perrysburg, at the site of the former Holiday Inn French Quarter hotel. He also has a Biggby Coffee on Anthony Wayne Trail in Maumee.
The search for the Perrysburg location took him two years.
“I was very close to opening south of Bowling Green, but at the final hours it fell through and I started my search north. This will be a halfway point between Bowling Green and Maumee,” Dible said.
This third location will be the culmination of a 10-year goal that will have taken only eight years.
“I think it’s a prime spot and I’m expecting to do very well. Not only is there traffic from I-75, but from Route 20, from First Solar and Amazon moving into the area, I think it’s going to be a high volume place,” Dible said.
If all goes as planned, he will receive the keys to a “vanilla box” on July 1, 2021, with an opening by Sept. 1, 2021. The vanilla box is a real estate term for the empty business space with plain white walls.
The coffee shop will be an end-cap store with a drive-thru window that he was adamant about getting, working closely with the architects on issues like traffic flow and parking.
There is also a proposed four-story hotel, a cafe, and a gym for the complex.
Dible has learned to roll with the punches since starting his run as a Biggby franchise owner and knows that even that length of a lead time could be optimistic. He vividly recalls the four month delay in his opening in Market Square in Bowling Green. There were construction delays due to an unusually harsh winter.
“With COVID-19 it could be behind schedule,” Dible said.
The Klumm Brothers Excavating and Demolition had a wrecking ball going through the hotel earlier this month and is expected to still be hauling away debris through the summer.
Meanwhile his Bowling Green anniversary celebration fell on a Buy One Get One Wednesday, his busiest day of the week.
“It’s been a busy morning. It’s been a great six years,” Dible said.
Coronavirus has impacted the business.
“It started affecting our numbers and traffic, with people staying away, but by mid-April saw numbers similar to a year ago and business has been growing by double digits. We had to take precautionary measures: masks for employees, Plexiglas screens and additional cleaning protocols, but it’s necessary. We’ve also implemented curbside service,” Dible said.
Later in the day he received his Small Business of the Year award from the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce, which was unexpected.
“Just to be nominated is a tremendous honor,” Dible said. “I’m just stunned.”
The award was based on such criteria as solid execution of promotions with results exceeding expectations, social media presence, community outreach and product consistency and value.
It was noted in the nomination that Dible worked behind the counter his first several years as part of his effort to get to know his customers and learn what it takes to make a cup of coffee that looks and tastes better than what the customer sees in the advertisement.