The biggest weekend in Bowling Green is quickly approaching.
Starting Thursday, the city will welcome back visitors to the 55th annual National Tractor Pull Championship.
Bowling Green State University’s move-in starts this week.
And the final Firefly Nights of the season is Friday from 6-10 p.m. downtown.
The National Tractor Pulling Championships at the Wood County Fairgrounds begins Thursday night. For the 55th consecutive year, a parade of giant monster vehicles will descend upon town.
This year is set to be a record year with over 60,000 visitors in attendance.
At the same time, BGSU students will start arriving for the fall semester.
The convocation/new student academic welcome is Friday from 10-11 a.m. in the Bowen-Thompson quadrangle, outside of University Hall. A cookout with President Rodney Rogers will follow at 11:30 a.m.
Come downtown on Friday night for the final Firefly Nights Festival of the season. The community will gather together for a full night of live music,
Musicians for the festival are Sam Dell at 6:30 p.m., Brent Lowry at 7:30 p.m. and Liberty Rose at 9 p.m. The festival will also feature food, drinks and family fun.