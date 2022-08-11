Russia Ukraine War McDonald's

People, some of them still in masks to protect against coronavirus, enjoy outdoor McDonald's meal in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, on June 9, 2020. McDonald's announced Thursday, Aug. 10, 2022, that the company will start reopening restaurants in Ukraine in the coming months, a symbol of the war-torn country's return to some sense of normalcy and a show of support after the American fast-food chain pulled out of Russia. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)

 Efrem Lukatsky

CHICAGO (AP) — McDonald's will start reopening some of its restaurants in Ukraine in the coming months, a symbol of the war-torn country's return to some sense of normalcy and a show of support after the American fast-food chain pulled out of Russia.

The burger giant closed its Ukrainian restaurants after Russia's invasion nearly six months ago but has continued to pay more than 10,000 McDonald's employees in the country.

