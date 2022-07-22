Virus Outbreak Biden COVID

President Joe Biden gives a thumbs up after being asked by members of the media how he is feeling as he speaks virtually during a meeting with his economic team in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

 Andrew Harnik

WASHINGTON (AP) — COVID-19 symptoms left President Joe Biden with a raspy voice and cough as he met Friday via videoconference with his top economic team. But the president tried to strike a reassuring tone, declaring, "I feel much better than I sound."

Biden took off a mask and sipped water as he opened the meeting to discuss the decline in gas prices in recent weeks. Reporters were allowed into a White House auditorium to view a few minutes of the proceedings, and when they asked how Biden was feeling, he flashed a thumb's up.

