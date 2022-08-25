Intel Ohio

This aerial image taken with a drone on June 9, 2022 shows a portion of land in Johnstown, Ohio, where Intel plans to build two new processor factories. The houses on the left are up for demolition. Intel Corp. plans a Sept. 9 groundbreaking for its planned $20 billion Ohio semiconductor operations with President Joe Biden giving remarks, the company and the the White House said Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

 Gene J. Puskar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Intel Corp. will break ground Sept. 9 on its planned $20 billion Ohio semiconductor facilities with President Joe Biden in attendance, the company and the the White House said Thursday.

When the company's two factories, known as fabs, open in 2025, the facility will employ 3,000 people with an average salary of around $135,000. Building the fabs is expected to require 7,000 construction workers.

