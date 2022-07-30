Virus Outbreak Biden Rebound

President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak about the economy during a meeting with CEOs in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Thursday, July 28, 2022. Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again Saturday, July 30, slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation, the White House said, in a rare case of “rebound” following treatment with an anti-viral drug. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

 Susan Walsh

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again Saturday, slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation, the White House said, in a rare case of "rebound" following treatment with an anti-viral drug.

White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a letter that Biden "has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and continues to feel quite well." O'Connor said "there is no reason to reinitiate treatment at this time."

