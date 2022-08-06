Virus Outbreak Biden

President Joe Biden speaks before signing two bills aimed at combating fraud in the COVID-19 small business relief programs Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at the White House in Washington. Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday morning but will continue to isolate until a second negative test, his doctor said. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool, File)

 Evan Vucci

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday but will continue to isolate at the White House until a second negative test, his doctor said.

Dr. Kevin O'Connor wrote in his latest daily update that the president, "in an abundance of caution," will abide by the "strict isolation measures" in place since his "rebound" infection was detected July 30, pending a follow-up negative result.

