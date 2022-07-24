Virus Outbreak Biden COVID

President Joe Biden speaks virtually during a meeting with his economic team in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Friday, July 22, 2022. Biden's condition continues to improve since testing positive for the coronavirus, and he likely contracted a highly contagious variant that has been spreading rapidly through the United States, according to an update from his doctor on Saturday, July 23. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

 Andrew Harnik

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is feeling "much, much better" after testing positive for the coronavirus, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator said Sunday, confirming that the 79-year-old U.S. leader was infected with a highly contagious variant spreading throughout the country.

``It is the BA.5 variant ... but thank goodness our vaccines and therapeutics work well against it, which is why I think the president's doing well," Dr. Ashish Jha told CBS' "Face the Nation."

