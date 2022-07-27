APTOPIX Biden

President Joe Biden arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

 Andrew Harnik

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday emerged from five days of isolation after contracting the coronavirus, telling Americans that "COVID isn't gone" but saying serious illness can be avoided with vaccines, booster shoots and treatments.

"You don't need to be president to get these tools," he said.

0
0
0
0
0