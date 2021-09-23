PERRYSBURG — Council has settled a lawsuit filed against the city by a building contractor whose bid was bypassed on a fire station improvement project.
KCS Contracting, LLC, was the lowest bidder on the construction portion of the 2021 Fire Station #38 Improvement Project bids of March and April, but was not awarded the project.
The award was given during the May 4 council meeting to Lathrop Co. Inc., the second lowest bidder, at $205,455. The KCS bid was $185,393.
The case had been elevated to the level of the U.S. District Court for violation of 14th Amendment rights in the U.S. Constitution and to equal protection provisions of the Ohio Constitution.
As noted in the resolution passed by council on Tuesday, “based upon statements, documents and materials that were available at the time of the Project award, City Council determined that KCS Contracting, LLC, was not a responsible bidder for the Project.”
One of the requirements for acceptance of a bid by council is that the winner must have “the lowest bid that was also the most responsive, and most responsible bid for the proposed work.” Qualities considered in that process include: available equipment to do the job, expertise, personnel and knowledge to perform the work.
In the process of presenting the lawsuit filed by KCS Contracting additional materials and information was supplied to the city. The settlement notes that now the “City Council recognizes that KCS Contracting, LLC, if accurate, would have met the responsible bidder standards set forth,” under the Ohio Revised Code.
During the course of the lawsuit, Lathrop had both been awarded the contract and started the project. In order to allow the most timely completion of the project, KCS withdrew the bid, making the Lathrop bid the lowest and allowing for completion of the work.
The settlement will not result in any additional costs to the city or KCS Contracting as all claims were released. KCS had been seeking damages related to profits associated with the loss of the bid as well as damage to the corporate reputation.
The final section of the settlement notes that “in the event KCS Contracting, LLC submits bids on future projects, City Council would consider any such bid,” according to Ohio Revised code requirements.
KCS has also dropped all previous claims and demands as part of the settlement.
Council President Jonathon Smith would not comment on the resolution of the lawsuit except to note that the council stood by its settlement resolution.