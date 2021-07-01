MAUMEE — Two bidders dueled it out, trying to buy a bridge over the Maumee River.
A woman — who declined to talk specifically about what she will do with the Roche de Boeuf bridge — eventually won the bidding war and will pay $6,500 for it.
Sarah Heidelberg said she plans to donate the bridge and property to a conservation group. She declined to elaborate.
Wednesday’s auction, held at Side Cut Metropark, was billed as the final opportunity to save the bridge from demolition. Bids were only accepted in person.
The auction was for 5.627 acres in Wood and Lucas counties, including the bridge.
Rebecca Dangelo, Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 public information officer, said there have been concerns about the bridge’s structure — and its parts falling into the river — since 2017.
“That kind of started the ball rolling on this entire process,” she said. “Prior to this auction we reached out to historical groups, different public entities, to see if anybody was interested.”
There were no takers, until the auction.
The starting bid was $100, which is what the property was appraised at; it was sold as-is/where-is in its present condition.
Dangelo, on Wednesday afternoon, said she did not have any information about Heidelberg, except her name.
The property consists of a 66-foot wide strip of former interurban right-of-way extending from the intersection of Ohio 65 and Forst Road in Wood County to the Anthony Wayne Trail, crossing over South River Road, in Lucas County.
“This bridge being sold is incredibly unique. We haven’t seen this in the state. It was an interesting process to get here today,” Dangelo said.
The bridge is deteriorated and cannot be used or rehabilitated.
Heidelberg will assume all responsibility and liability for maintenance, management, securing, repair, replacement or removal of the bridge structure.
Large and small parts of the bridge have been falling into the river. It was built in 1908 and used as an electric interurban trolley line. It was declared unsafe for equipment traffic by ODOT in 1983.
ODOT gave options for the bridge at a 2019 public meeting in Waterville, for which more than 200 people showed up to voice concerns. Some were concerned about the safety of boaters while others wanted it to remain as a public landmark.
It was noted during that event that five of the 11 spandrel walls have failed. Spandrels are the earth filled concrete piers that held up the arches. The remaining ones could fail at any time, because water gets in, freezes and adds to the cracking.
Estimates to fix the bridge were as high as $15 million.
Other options included removal of the structure at a cost of $2.2 million and rehabilitating a single arched span that would cost an estimated $3.9 million.