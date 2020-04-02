Bowling Green State University will offer online classes only this summer, due to coronavirus concerns.
In a letter to students, staff and faculty on Thursday, Provost Joe Whitehead said the university continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and adhere to the local, state and national guidelines to inhibit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“Based on knowledge currently available, we are extending the online learning period through the summer semester. There will be no face-to-face courses,” Whitehead wrote.
Making the decision now provides faculty more time to modify courses for online delivery and for students to plan their summers.
“Summer course offerings are under review to determine how we can best facilitate student progression toward graduation,” he said.