Bowling Green State University is welcoming new and returning students to campus for fall semester with Weeks of Welcome, offering multiple events and activities through Oct. 9.
Move-In
Ahead of the first day of classes on Thursday, BGSU residence halls will be busy once again as first-year and returning students move-in. Students will have opportunities to meet through planned events and activities.
Convocation
On Tuesday, the university will hold its official welcome for the Class of 2025 with convocation from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on the Bowen-Thompson Quadrangle. The Class of 2025 will hear from current and former students, BGSU President Rodney Rogers and other academic leaders to learn about the university’s special traditions and history as they begin their first semester.
Rally on Main BG
New for Fall 2021 is Rally on Main BG, a free community event hosted by the City of Bowling Green and BGSU from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Aug. 28 in downtown. Students and community members will have the chance to shop, dine and explore all that the city has to offer. There will also be a zip line over Main Street, a ninja warrior course, a bounce house and a photo booth. Parking is free and transportation will be provided to and from campus.
Other WoW activities include:
Falcons After Dark: A series of high-energy events that provide weekly entertainment for students through Oct. 9
Falcon Frenzy: An evening of events for students to connect and unwind before classes start
President’s Picnic: Free food, fun, music and games with Rogers ahead of the start of classes
Flock the Block: A welcome back party featuring putt-putt in the library, food, face paintings, carnival rides, crafts and games
Campus Fest: An annual fair that offers a chance to learn about different organizations and features more than 300 student organizations, local merchants, community partners and university offices
BGSU will require face coverings for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, in indoor public settings on its campuses. Unvaccinated individuals should wear face coverings whenever they are around others on campus, both indoors and outdoors.